For centuries, women have cultivated and nurtured life on our planet. And yet, while the world enjoys the produce of their labor, they often have no influence or control over the land they farm.

To make matters worse, the parallel threats of drought and desertification, intensified by climate change, have reduced the amount of usable land, putting food production and livelihoods at risk for many people. Furthermore, unsustainable agriculture is eroding the soil 100 times faster than its possibility of recovery by natural means. The ONU has classified as degraded up to 40% of the planet’s land.

Soil degradation is a huge challenge, and the solution lies in those who are most concerned about protecting this valuable resource: women. Given the opportunity, they can take the lead and use their extensive knowledge and skills to protect and restore the land in his charge. They have also shown to be able to build resilience against droughts, which are becoming more severe and frequent as temperatures rise.

The way things are, it’s very unusual for them to receive opportunities like this. Their participation in land management is hampered by discriminatory practices such as inadequate land tenure systems, limited access to credit, unequal pay, low levels of autonomy in decision-making, and gender-based violence.

In Chad, the government excludes many women and girls from land allotments, leaving them insecure tenure. Gender norms that devalue women’s contributions further reinforce this precarious situation. The popular expressionmara sakit”which means “she is just a woman”, exemplifies this sexist dynamic.

The problem extends well beyond a specific country. Despite comprising almost half of the world’s agricultural labor force and producing up to 80% of the food in developing economies, women own less than one fifth of the land of the planet. More than 100 governments follow denying them the right to inherit their husbands’ property.

This imbalance, coupled with the worsening climate crisis, means that female farmworkers bear the brunt of soil degradation. They suffer more intensely from food and water scarcity, and are often forced to migrate, which is a factor that aggravates gender inequality and its expression through violence and discrimination. In such conditions, indigenous women, people with disabilities and women’s rights defenders are particularly vulnerable.

In some countries, frustrated by the lack of initiative in decision-making, women have begun to fight for their land ownership rights. For example, in Sierra Leone a new law which grants women the right to own, rent or buy land within the country.

In Tanzania, women who have received stronger land ownership rights earn 3.8 times more and are also more likely to have individual savings, highlighting an important effect of equal land rights: economic security for women. Giving women a greater role in land management can have cascading repercussions on household income, food security, and investment in education and child health.

Equal rights to land ownership could also increase food security, as women invest more in agricultural technology and make use of their local traditional knowledge, increasing crop yields. In fact, if women farmers had access to the same level of resources as men, the global number of undernourished people It would diminish between 100 and 150 million, according to the FAO.

To make this a reality, governments must remove the barriers that prevent women from owning and inheriting land. In more general terms, authorities should involve women in decision-making on land management, conservation, and recovery. The private sector also has an important role to play. For example, by expanding access to credit, financial institutions can make it easier for women farmworkers to purchase the technology and inputs needed to improve crop yields, protect soils, and prevent degradation.

However, the most important job – raising awareness and campaigning for change – falls to local communities. Movements like With Rural Women for a Chad Without Hunger (With rural women for a Chad without hunger) have promoted agrarian reforms and fostered dialogue with the authorities, putting women at the forefront. The results in Chad are promising: after mobilizing more than 25,000 women in seven provinces between 2017 and 2019, 300 hectares of land were allocated to 18 groups of women farmers.

The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification has put gender equality at the forefront of center of his mandate, and for good reasons. As recognized by the convention in its Gender Action Plan, women play a crucial role in sustainable land management. Consequently, guaranteeing their corresponding rights is not only the right pending task, but will contribute to reinforcing forest recovery initiatives, building long-term resilience in the face of droughts, and creating more equitable economies. Our planet and the well-being of our societies depend on it.

Tarja HalonenFinland’s first female president, is her country’s ambassador to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification. Hindou Oumarou Ibrahimpresident of the Association of Women and Indigenous Peoples of Chad, is a member of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues and the Coordination Committee of Indigenous Peoples of Africa.

Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2023. Translated from English by David Meléndez Tormen

