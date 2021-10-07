‘Everyone wants the Lancia Delta and it should not be missing from our plans. He comes back and it becomes a real Delta: an exciting car, a manifesto of progress and technology. And of course it will be electric.’ Well, it can’t get much clearer than that. Being the words from Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano, who is leading the revival of the Italian brand.

Currently Lancia only sells the Ypsilon, and only in Italy. In other countries, the brand is dead and buried. Stellantis, the beast that has swallowed parent companies FCA and PSA, put together a ten-year plan for the historic brand. The first achievement is a new Ypsilon, which should appear in 2024. In 2026, the new Lancia Delta will arrive. The rest of the line-up must therefore be fully electric.

Not the first Lancia Delta since the Integrale

Photo(s): Lancia

Most people immediately think of the legendary Lancia Delta Integrale, the broad-shouldered homologation model from the WRC heyday. In the nineties came the second generation Delta, which resembled a Skoda Felicia. There was also an HPE version, which didn’t look bad. The third generation had nothing to do with the earlier block boxes, but was a neat appearance in itself. In 2014 it was finished with the Delta.

The platform of Stellantis

Stellantis umbrella organization is working on four fully electric platforms. The Delta will probably come on the STLA Small platform, or maybe the STLA Medium platform. The STLA Large platform is reserved for four-wheel drive performance cars and American muscle cars. Finally, there is the STLA Frame, which will be the basis for commercial vehicles and pick-ups. It is not yet known how much power the new electric Lancia Delta will receive. We are already looking for Martini stripes.