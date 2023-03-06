The Lamplighters League it will also come out immediately Xbox Game Pass. So subscribers can expect to have the game since launch dayas revealed by the official trailer of the game shown by the publisher Paradox Interactive at its presentation event held in the past few hours.

Exactly as happened with Cities: Skylines 2, also in this case there was no direct announcement, but watching the trailer at the end the logo of the Microsoft subscription service appeared.

The Lamplighters League is the latest effort from the development studio Harebrained Schemes, the same as Battletech and Shadowrun.

The Lamplighters League is set in a alternate world. It’s the 1930s and a tyrannical cult called The Banished Court is one breath away from world domination. For millennia all that stood between this sinister sect and its plans was a group of heroic scholars known as The Lamplighters League. Unfortunately, the greatest in history are long gone, so now it’s up to the best of the worst.

All of this will translate into a turn-based strategy game coming out in 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X and S.