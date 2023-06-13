During the Xbox Games Showcase Extended there was also room for games that weren’t shown in the main event. One of them is The Lamplighters League, a turn-based strategy game developed by Harebrained Schemes and published by Paradox Interactive. For the occasion, a gameplay trailer was shown and the release date was announced: it will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S on October 3, 2023. It will also be available in the catalog of PC and Xbox Game Pass since launch.

The Lamplighters League is a Turn-based strategy RPG set in the 30s in which we will control a band of villains, each characterized by unique skills and personalities, that we will be able to recruit from all over the world.

Shoot, sneak and steal your way through the tough world of The Lamplighters League! Travel through exciting locations around the world and try to outwit your enemies in strategic turn-based combat. If you play your cards right, you might even save the world.

Control a team of unique and dynamic characters, and learn about their tactical skills and roles. Discover their stories and their world by taking them on missions: each villain has their own style in battle and unique moves that can turn the tide of combat. – Explore exciting locations and inspect the battlefield before it burns: outflank enemies in real-time infiltration, quickly and silently eliminate those who fall behind and gain an advantage in the team discount.

Use every advantage and every dirty trick your agents have up their sleeves in challenging turn-based combat. Add advanced skills, equipment and upgrades to your agents to keep up with the growing threat of The Banished Court!

