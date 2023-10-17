The two companies have announced that they will go their separate ways starting from January 1, 2024, almost six years after Paradox’s acquisition of the development team behind Battletech, which will therefore return to operating in a independent .

Paradox Interactive and Harebrained Schemes they decided to break up with after the sensational flop of The Lamplighters League which must necessarily have damaged the relationship between the publisher and the development team.

The words of Paradox

The Lamplighters League, one of the characters in the game

“Paradox has decided to reorient its strategy towards the core niches of strategy and management games with infinite qualities,” said Charlotta Nilsson, chief operating officer of Paradox Interactive, in a press release.

“We and the management at Harebrained Schemes discussed what would happen after the release of The Lamplighters League, but a new project or a sequel in the same genre was not in line with our plans.”

“For this reason, we believe a separation is the best solution. We are very happy that this talented and talented studio has the opportunity to continue operating and we look forward to seeing what they create in the future.”