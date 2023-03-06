The Lamplighters League and the Tower at the End of the World is the new game by Harebrained Schemes, the authors of the strategic Battletech and Shadowruns, scheduled for the second half of 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X and S. It is a turn-based strategy with RPG elements in which you a group of explorers who must stop an evil cult from dominating the world.

The game was presented with a trailer that showed an introductory video and some small gameplay sequences. The adventure is set in 1932 and appears to have a structure a la XCOM, with the characters that can use different skills to win, including that of exploiting the surrounding environment.

The Lamplighters League will be divided into missions and will have a well-developed narrative side, with unique and well-characterized characters, who will form a mixed and interesting group.