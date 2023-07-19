Lampedusa, the clinic of death: an investigation is open

Back to talking about Lampedusa, but this time the migrants have nothing to do with it. The case is about the Polyclinic of the island and a suspicious affair of medical malpractice. A pregnant woman in the eighth month of pregnancy she lost the baby she was carrying. But it is not the first case, but the fourth in a short time. The last one happened yesterday. A thirty-year-old woman – reports Tgcom 24 – has been to the outpatient clinic on the island twice: on the first occasion, at around 9, she was reassured by doctors; but after an hour and a half, the woman – who is also a city councilor – returned to the health facility where she was ascertained that the heartbeats of the small they were lenses.

With the 118 air rescuethe Lampedusana left the island at 13, when perhaps it was already too late. She was transferred to the “Civic” hospital in Palermo where the doctors ascertained that the baby was dead. Husband’s anger: ready to report. A tragedy. The umpteenth that occurs in Lampedusa where, since January, there have already been three similar cases. Francesco, the woman’s husband, is now waiting to acquire medical records in order to file a complaint.

Read also: La Russa jr, father of the DJ: “He’s a playboy. She first had sex, then…”





Read also: Via D’Amelio, memory of Borsellino. Mattarella: “We bow to memory”

Subscribe to the newsletter

