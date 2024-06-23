One of the most iconic automotive-themed films is undoubtedly “The Cannonball Run”.

To celebrate the forty-fifth anniversary of the Countach LP 400 S, protagonist of the film, Automobili Lamborghini organized a special meeting. For the first time since the film’s release on June 19, 1981, the female crew of actresses Adrienne Barbeau and Tara Buckman reunited to commemorate this legendary car.

This Lamborghini Countach LP 400 S it was produced in November 1979. Black in color with Mustard interior, it was shipped to the SEA dealership in Rome and, from there, probably sold directly to the United States. Having ended up in Florida in the hands of an owner who was a friend of the film’s director, she was chosen to become one of the protagonists of “The Cannonball Run”. With some modifications for stage needs, such as a wing and two spotlights on the nose, a spoiler, three antennas, twelve exhaust pipes at the back and two additional fake instruments in front of the passenger seat, the Countach began its legend in the cinematic panorama and automotive.

After filming, the Countach it was returned to its rightful owner without losing the scenic transformations that had been made to it. In 2009, the car found a new owner, Jeff Ippoliti, an enthusiast living in Florida but originally from the state of New York. Ippoliti recalls how watching the opening scene of the film in 1981 he fell in love with the Countach, so much so that he returned to the cinema a dozen times just to see that scene again. After many years and a long negotiation process, he finally managed to bring home his dream car.

“The Cannonball Run” it is inspired by the Cannonball race, which took the entered cars to cross the United States in the shortest time possible, starting from New York and finishing in Los Angeles. The film boasts an extraordinary cast with actors such as Roger Moore, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Jackie Chan, Farrah Fawcett, Adrienne Barbeau and Tara Buckman. Barbeau and Buckman, the only all-female crew in the race, drove the Countach, which ultimately emerged victorious. Among the most memorable scenes is the three-minute-long initial chase, with the roar of the Countach’s carbureted V12 engine in the background. This scene, along with others, has become a legendary reference for automotive enthusiasts.

The United States Library of Congress recognized the cultural importance of the Countach LP 400 S from the film, recording it as one of the artifacts of extraordinary importance to American history and society. To date, only just over thirty cars have received this honor. The Countach from the film was car number 30 to be registered, in 2021, on the occasion of the fortieth anniversary of the film’s release.

Actresses Adrienne Barbeau and Tara Buckman they hadn’t met in person since 1981, the year the film was filmed. The interview and the story given by the two protagonists during the celebration can be considered extraordinary. The fact that the same Countach they had driven back then was in the background made it even more fascinating. Both recalled those moments with emotion, admitting that they had never seen or driven a Lamborghini before. Adrienne Barbeau said: “I immediately thought she was beautiful, and she still is.” Tara Buckman added: “We had the best car and it was definitely the nicest of all.”

On why the Countach was chosen as the race winner in the film, Barbeau said: “The Countach looks like a winner. None of the other cars could compete. And then the opening scene, with that soundtrack and the Countach running and playing hide and seek with the police, was perfect.” Both confessed that they did not expect the film’s lasting success. “We never imagined such an incredible success,” Buckman said. “I didn’t realize how successful the film was until people started asking for my autograph,” Barbeau added.

The Polo Storico Lamborghini it is the department that takes care of the company’s historical heritage, through the management and study of the company archive, the restoration and certification of historic Lamborghinis. Inaugurated in 2015 at the Sant’Agata Bolognese headquarters, it is the point of reference for collectors of historic Lamborghini cars from all over the world. The Historical Center deals with three main sectors: the archive, certifications and restorations.

The archive collects information and technical and commercial documents from Automobili Lamborghini. The certifications attest to the authenticity of the cars through a process of documentary and technical analysis, culminating in the release of a dedicated book. The restorations are carried out respecting the originality of the cars, by a team of specialized technicians.

Alessandro Farmeschi, After Sales Director of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “I became acquainted with this Countach LP 400 S during my years working for Lamborghini in the United States. It is a car that has ignited a passion for the Lamborghini brand in many young enthusiasts, who have become our customers as adults. It is historically important to both Lamborghini and American car culture. We are happy to celebrate its 45th birthday by reuniting the car with its unforgettable crew from the film “The Cannonball Run”.

The Countach LP 400 S it is not only an iconic car for Lamborghini, but also a cultural symbol in the United States. Its presence in the Library of Congress is a testament to its impact on American automotive and popular culture. The scenes of the film, in particular the initial chase and the painting of the road sign, have entered the collective imagination, becoming a point of reference for car enthusiasts.

The celebration of the forty-fifth anniversary of the Countach LP 400 S of “The Cannonball Run” is a tribute not only to the car, but also to its cultural legacy. The meeting between Adrienne Barbeau and Tara Buckman, together with the presence of the legendary Countach, made this celebration a memorable event. The Countach continues to inspire generations of enthusiasts, keeping its legend alive through the ages.