Exactly 60 years after its debut, the Lamborghini 350 GTV is back on the road. And precisely on those of Geneva, right in the city where in 1964 it was presented on the occasion of the Motor Show of the time. We must imagine that in March 1964 Automobili Lamborghini was a very young industrial reality: in October of the previous year it had presented its first prototype, called the 350 GTV, designed by Franco Scaglione and built by the Sargiotto body shop in Turin. The production car, derived from that first prototype which remained a unique example, was the 350 GT, presented at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1964. Well, to celebrate the anniversary the parent company decided to return it to the streets of Geneva with the 350 GT second chassis number, the oldest production Lamborghini in existence.

Characteristics

The chassis and chassis of the 350 GT are the result of the work of Giampaolo Dallara, who was very young at the time and is now considered the best chassis builder in the world. The engine, V12, 3.5 liters with 4 overhead camshafts, was born from the project of Giotto Bizzarrini, who imagined it for an engagement in competitions, made more “civilized” and suitable for road use on the 350GT from work by Paolo Stanzani, a fundamental figure in the history of Automobili Lamborghini and GT cars worldwide. The design of the aluminum bodywork, and its production, is the work of Carrozzeria Touring of Milan, considered the most prestigious of all in those early 1960s, capable of providing sports cars with luxury finishes.

A bit of history …

The first series model produced by Lamborghini immediately convinced and won the attention of many media present in Geneva. On the 350 GT the interior finish is of the highest level, with extensive use of leather and chrome, and is characterized by a 2 + 1 configuration, with two front seats and one central rear seat. But what makes an impression, in addition to the design, is the technique: the choice of the 4 independent wheels and the performance of the engine, with a declared power of 320 HP, are cutting-edge choices. The engine enchants every visitor to the stand, where Ferruccio Lamborghini himself shows the car to curious people, future customers and journalists. The Lamborghini V12, confirming its qualities, will be increased to 4 liters a few months later in the 400GT and in this new configuration it will become the cornerstone of the success of the Sant'Agata Bolognese company.

For the next 40 years the same geometry will find application in different positions and evolutions, and will become one of the main symbols of Lamborghini DNA. This engine, in fact, will be used in the front longitudinal position in the 400 GT, Islero, Jarama, Espada and LM002, in the rear transverse position in the Miura and in the rear longitudinal position in the Countach and Diablo.