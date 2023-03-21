During the winter transfer market, one of the last-minute signings was that of the Mexican Julian Araujo of the Los Angeles Galaxyof the MLSto the Barcelona AthleticHowever, it seems that the Spanish team will send him on loan so that he can get trained in LaLiga and reach a more optimal level.
Until now, the right-back has been training with the Blaugrana’s first team, although he has not been able to see any action this season. However, there are two options for the defender to go on loan, that is, the Celta Vigo and Valenciaso reported Juan Carlos Diaz Murrietaof TUDN USA. In addition to this, previous weeks there was also talk of the interest of the Girona and the palms to join their ranks, so options are not lacking.
It will be in the next summer market when the culé team can send him on loan with one of those teams, which will help him adapt as quickly as possible to Spanish football, meanwhile they will look for someone in his position and with more experience. After that, the Aztec would return to Barca, since he has a contract until 2026.
During his last campaign with the Galacticos, the national team played a total of 33 games, where he distributed five assists without being able to score. At the same time he delivered great defensive performances, but also shone in attack when it came to overflowing and sending crosses.
For now, the right side and Cesar Montes They already reported with the Mexican team this Sunday to be under the orders of the Argentine coach Diego Cocca and prepare for the CONCACAF Nations League in view of Surinam and Jamaicawhere Araujo He aims to be a starter against the Surinamese.
