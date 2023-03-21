Julián Araujo is a new FC Barcelona player, confirms Fabrizio Romano. Despite the drama that was experienced with the paperwork in the last minutes of the market, the signing was possible. €4m figure for the Galaxy and contract until 2026. A new Mexican at Barça. pic.twitter.com/2bCX0fr3Vz — World Cup (@Mundialistas) February 15, 2023

It will be in the next summer market when the culé team can send him on loan with one of those teams, which will help him adapt as quickly as possible to Spanish football, meanwhile they will look for someone in his position and with more experience. After that, the Aztec would return to Barca, since he has a contract until 2026.

Account @FootballTotalCF that Barcelona 🇪🇸 plans to loan Julián Araujo 🇲🇽 to a 1st division team. Among the options of possible destinations are: Girona, Valencia and in case of ascending, Las Palmas. In season 24/25 he would become the LD of Barça’s first team.✅ pic.twitter.com/cRHdvWfqI4 – Julio Rodríguez (@julioordz10) March 15, 2023

For now, the right side and Cesar Montes They already reported with the Mexican team this Sunday to be under the orders of the Argentine coach Diego Cocca and prepare for the CONCACAF Nations League in view of Surinam and Jamaicawhere Araujo He aims to be a starter against the Surinamese.