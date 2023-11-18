🚨Alvaro Fidalgo🚨

Celta de Vigo has shown interest in the Águilas del América midfielder. I understand that for now there is only interest but they have been following up on it. He is being one of the highlights in Liga MX.

More info:https://t.co/4eKqhVMvG1

— Kery Ruiz (@KeryNews) November 17, 2023