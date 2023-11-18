Club América is working to face the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament and is waiting to meet its rival who will come from Atlético de San Luis, León, Santos Laguna and Mazatlán FC who will compete in the Play-In next week .
Meanwhile, the rumors do not stop and now a rumor has emerged that Alvaro Fidalgo He is wanted by a team from his country. According to information from Kery RuizCelta de Vigo is pending the situation of the azulcrema midfielder and could present a formal offer later.
The Real Madrid youth player would have the opportunity to make his return to European football at the expense of the fact that the player himself has stated that he does not want to leave Coapa without being champion, a situation that could be resolved this tournament, as they are once again one of the favorite candidates to lift the title, after having been the general leaders with 40 points and hope to break their five-year drought.
According to the portal Transfermarkt, Alvaro Fidalgo has a market value of seven million euros. Therefore, the Sevillian team will have to pay a similar amount if they want to aspire to repatriate the 26-year-old footballer.
It must be remembered that the Eagles recently renewed the Spaniard’s contract until the summer of 2026, including a termination clause for about 15 million dollars.
