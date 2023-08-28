Philippe Coutinho is on his way to being one of the most undervalued talents in football history. The player is to date the most valuable signing in the history of Barcelona and the reality is that his performance on the field with the Catalans, and in general since he left the ranks of Liverpool, has been poor and increasingly decay. Today with Aston Villa, the playmaker doesn’t have a real life with Unai Emery.
The group of villains has made a significant investment this summer to form a more competitive squad in all its lines. At the start of the course they add 6 out of 9 possible points and the coach begins to define his key pieces within the eleven, leaving Coutinho as a substitute who on many occasions will not even have minutes. Thus, the player aims to leave the Premier League and fill the portfolio within Qatar’s football, however, Betis offers him one last life with the ball.
According to information from the COPE chain, the team from the city of Seville knows that this year they can compete strongly for everything and that is why they open the door to more signings after the budget increase, setting their sights on Coutinho, who Pellegrini likes and fully trusts recover the Brazilian as he has done to this day with Isco. It is important to point out that the salary offer that Betis can make is not even the shadow of what the sheikhs of Qatar offer.
