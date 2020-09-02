After more than a decade, this year could be the last in which Leo Messi appears in LaLiga. As a player and, as a result, as a sticker on the competition album.

The Argentine tries to solve a complicated exit from Barcelona. Complicated and unexpected too. So much so that it puts the album cover ‘at risk’ that Panini, Este Collections and LaLiga release every year.

After a year with Guedes and Joaquín on the cover, he has bet with several teams with El Clásico as the central motif. To represent him, they chose a photograph of Casemiro, further back, and Messi in the foreground for a 20/21 season that he may not play. On the side of this cover they accompany him Joao Felix (Atlético), Iñaki Williams (Athletic), Sergio Canales (Betis), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) and Gerard Moreno (Villarreal).

The cover is running through social networks thanks to the photos taken by different users since Panini, through its official accounts, has presented the new stickers but has not released the cover of the album that has Messi as the main figure.