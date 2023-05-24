In a decision that would seem to be the correct one, the LaLiga Competition Committee decided to annul the red card that Vinicius Jr received last Sunday, in the game that Real Madrid lost against Valencia.
“This Committee considers it accredited that the referee’s assessment was determined by the omission of the entire event that occurred, which vitiated the arbitral decision. Indeed, the fact that a determining part of the facts was stolenforced him to make an arbitrary decision. And this because it was impossible for him to adequately assess what happened, since in the procedure necessary for the adoption of such a decision, an essential step would have been omitted so that it could have been legitimately and legally adopted.”
It is worth remembering that the Real Madrid player was harassed by Valencia fans and then left expelled after being involved in a confrontation between players at the end of the match.
More news about Real Madrid:
In this sense, the Committee added that “there is an extraordinary, serious and totally unusual circumstance, which determines, in our opinion, that the decision adopted by the Collegiate reflected in the Act that is being examined here incurs a patent arbitrarinesssince it is adopted on an altered and partial factual basis, which has determined that it incurs a manifest lack of validity to base a sanction on it”.
“It was not the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in LaLiga. The competition believes that it is normal, the Federation also and the opponents encourage it. I’m sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racists. A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and the one I love, but which agreed to export to the world the image of a racist country.I feel sorry for the Spaniards who disagree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.And unfortunately, for everything that happens every week, I have no defense. I agree. But I am strong and I will go the distance against racists. Even if it’s far from here.”
#LaLiga #Competition #Committee #annulled #sanction #Vinicius #received #Valencia
Leave a Reply