Mason Greenwood is being one of the surprises of LaLiga. The reality is that the level shown by the Englishman with Getafe has reopened the doors for him, since he is showing the talent that everyone knew he had since the day he debuted with United.
His football has also generated a market with high-level teams, far above the blue team, especially because those from Manchester are not considering his return to the squad for any reason, a fact that Atlético de Madrid wants to take advantage of, today the favorites to close your purchase.
They report from Sports world that the red and white team is delighted with what the Englishman has shown and they consider that they meet a forward profile that they do not have within their squad, so they will call the people at United to ask what the price for Mason is. From what is shown, his market value is on the floor, only 7.5 million euros, this is due to extra-sports issues, and if the price is at par, Simeone's men will not have major complications in paying for his arrival.
After almost two years of absence due to legal issues that led Manchester United to separate him from the club, Mason Greenwood resumed his career in the Spanish LaLiga, where he was received by Getafe on loan for one year. That being the case, the Englishman understood that it was time to push in order to rebuild his career and the reality is that his level on the field has been more than positive, being by far the best player in the Azulón team.
