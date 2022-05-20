Today, Friday, May 20, both Real Madrid and Real Betis were going to play their last game in LaLiga 2021/22. The meringues were going to receive a visit from the Verdiblanco team, the match began at 9:00 p.m. Spanish time.
The match between the already league champions and the Copa del Rey champion began with a chance from Benzema in the 8th minute, with the misfortune that the ball hit the Betis defender, Marc Bartra. In the following minutes there were no clear scoring chances. In the 36th minute, Madrid had a good counterattack that the Sevillian team finally managed to solve.
Before the first half arrived, Casemiro was going to have an opportunity that came after a run by the Brazilian that ended with a powerful low shot that went wide of the post. In this way the break came in the match, without being able to break the equality on the scoreboard,
Already in the second half, in the 50th minute, after a center by Carvajal, Benzema was going to shoot on goal but the Portuguese Betis goalkeeper was going to clear the ball, generating a rebound that fell to Rodrygo and sent for a goal kick . In minute 56, Guarda was going to try by Betis but Courtois saved the shot without any problem
In the following minutes both teams were going to have opportunities but without danger for the defenses. Once again, the Vinicius-Benzema duo created another scoring chance, but the shot went high. Betis was going to have a clear opportunity in the 86th minute to put their team ahead, but after Borja Iglesias’s save for Joaquín to finish off in the one-on-one against Courtois, it went high. The Madrid club was still going to have one last chance, again through Benzema, who finished off a ball that Marcelo hung in the air, finally going wide.
After the final whistle, the season ended for Real Madrid and Real Betis, both with their homework done for the season. Now Madrid will put all its strength into the Champions League final that will be played on May 28 against Liverpool.
