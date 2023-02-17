La Liga has changed a lot since VAR existed. Video refereeing is here to stay and below we will be able to see which teams have been “damaged” by this new technology that has come to deliver justice in the world of national and international football.
The numbers confirm that Girona and Valencia are the two teams that have lost the most points as a result of VAR corrections. Others like Almería have to thank the imposition of this new technology, because on the contrary they would have fallen to the relegation places with only Elche behind in the standings.
The VAR file itself carries a parallel accounting to the official La Liga in which they do not include the plays in which they themselves have participated to correct. On their website they explain the criteria used to order the different teams in the domestic competition.
“VAR file It counts each day the points of each team based on the errors for and against. The creation of the table takes into account four main cases in which technology must make an appearance”.
|
Equipment
|
virtual points
|
real points
|
Balance
|
Barcelona
|
53
|
56
|
+3
|
real Madrid
|
42
|
48
|
+6
|
Atletico Madrid
|
39
|
38
|
-1
|
Real society
|
37
|
42
|
+5
|
athletic club
|
33
|
32
|
-1
|
Betis
|
32
|
3. 4
|
+2
|
Osasuna
|
31
|
30
|
-1
|
Vallecano Ray
|
31
|
33
|
+2
|
villarreal
|
29
|
31
|
+2
|
Girona
|
28
|
24
|
-4
|
Majorca
|
27
|
28
|
+1
|
Valencia
|
26
|
twenty
|
-6
|
Celta Vigo
|
26
|
23
|
-3
|
Cadiz
|
24
|
22
|
-2
|
Seville
|
22
|
24
|
+2
|
Spanish
|
twenty-one
|
twenty-one
|
Valladolid
|
twenty-one
|
24
|
+3
|
Getafe
|
twenty
|
19
|
-1
|
Almeria
|
twenty
|
22
|
+2
|
Elche
|
8
|
9
|
+1
Real Madrid, Barcelona and Real Sociedad are the three teams that have scored the most points thanks to the VAR corrections. This could be explained for the simple reason that they are the teams that generate the most chances in the rival area. If you want to be aware of the modifications in this parallel table, you only have to check the web page of the var file.
#LaLiga #standings #goals #validated #VAR
Leave a Reply