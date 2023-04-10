The Western Conference of the NBA has experienced a last day of vertigo this Sunday. With all the games starting at the same time, five teams competed for two places with direct access to the playoffs of the best basketball competition in the world. The reigning champion Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers won their games and clinched qualification. Instead, the Lakers, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Minnesota Timberwolves join the Oklahoma City Thunder and access to life or death will be played in the play-in, the repechage. In the East, everything was decided before the last day, with no surprises about what was looming a few weeks ago.

The 30 NBA teams are divided into two 15-team conferences. After a regular league of 82 games, the first six achieve direct access to the playoffs in each conference. The seventh to tenth places enter a kind of play-off, the play-in, to compete for the two remaining places. The seventh plays against the eighth in a single match and the one that wins is classified. The one who loses of those two plays against the one who has won the confrontation between ninth and tenth and thus the eighth place in the table is completed.

The excitement of this Sunday was in the West. The first positions were decided after a season of surprises and ups and downs and without a dominant team. The Denver Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokic, did their homework on time and not even their weak league finish has kept them from first position, with a record of 53 wins and 29 losses. Second have been the Memphis Grizzlies, despite the scandals and sanctions of their star, Ja Morant, with 51 wins and 31 losses. Sacramento Kings, third (48-34), have ended the longest drought in playoffs of a team in the NBA thanks to the chemistry between De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. And the Phoenix Suns (45-37) have been fourth, but they have won all eight games in which Kevin Durant, from the Brooklyn Nets, has participated.

There were two places left at stake with direct access to the playoffs. The Los Angeles Clippers and the champions, the Golden State Warriors, were up to themselves. The Clippers faced the Suns, who did not play anything and left Durant on the bench. Their victory has given them fifth place (44-38) and they will meet in the playoffs precisely those of Phoenix. For their part, the Warriors have passed this Sunday over the Portland Trail Blazers (157-101) and are classified sixth, also with a balance of 44 wins and 38 losses. They will have their state neighbors Sacramento as rivals in the playoffs. Although it has been difficult for them to find their game, the Warriors of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Fraymond Green and Jordan Poole finish the regular season in shape and aspire to everything.

The Lakers, seventh in the Western Conference, remain as the fourth California team in the standings with 43 wins and 39 losses. They have won their game this Sunday against the Utah Jazz with another superb performance by LeBron James, who adds 36 more points to his record, but they did not depend on themselves. Now they play the classification in the play-in this Tuesday against the Timberwolves, eighth. If they win, they will occupy the seventh place in the table and will meet in the playoffs against the Grizzlies. If they lose, they will have one last option to achieve the last place in the play-in in a game against the winner of the New Orleans Pelicans (ninth after being the most irregular team of the year) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (tenth).

Those who have been left out of the postseason are the Dallas Mavericks of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, who threw in the towel early and are being investigated on suspicion that they allowed themselves to win. This Sunday none of the team’s stars have played and they have fallen resoundingly against the San Antonio Spurs, the bottom of the West.

Bye in the Eastern Conference

In the East, the last day was reached with all the positions decided and the coaches have rested their best players. The first have been the Milkwaukee Bucks (58 wins and 24 losses) with a slight advantage over the Celtics (57-23). Those of Giannis Antetokounmpo and those of Jayson Tatum were from the beginning the great favorites of the East and have made the forecasts for the start of the season good. The 76ers, third with a record of 54-28, have also fulfilled what was expected of them, in large part due to a Joel Embiid who repeats as the best scorer. And the Cleveland Cavaliers have taken advantage of Donovan Mitchell, the most outstanding signing of last summer, to finish fourth (51-31). They will play their tie against some Knicks, fifth (47-34), in which Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson have mixed well. The sixth have been the Nets (45-37), weakened after the departure of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and who will meet the Philadelphia 76ers.

The disappointment of the East during the regular season has been the Miami Heat, who led the standings last season. This year they have finished seventh and will play on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks, eighth, for the seventh position in the table. The winner of that game, therefore, will have the Celtics as a rival in the playoffs. And the loser of the game between Miami and Atlanta will still have another chance when facing the winner of the matchup between the Toronto Raptors (ninth) and Chicago Bulls (10th). Whoever achieves that last place in the play-in will face the Bucks in the playoffs.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.