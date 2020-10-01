It was a matter of domination. And that, exactly that, is what these Lakers do. With an ultra-physical defense that beats opponents of all stripes (for now in the playoffs Blazers, Rockets and Nuggets), NBA-style muscle from a quarter century ago and an excellent manager like Frank Vogel, they are taking away from his rival arguments, energy, possibilities. They are reducing the games to their minimum expression, to the basic equipment: already at that primordial fight they appear with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers are an old school team, that when they play well they don’t win, they submit. It puts the rival in an identity crisis, in an almost existential discouragement, in the purest physical complex. He forces so much effort to score against his mountain of arms and muscle that rivals end up lowering the piston in defense. Sometimes a crack, enough, that LeBron and Davis slip through. Other times a hole through which the whole stampedes the strength of a team that tamed (116-98 final) the Heat at the start of the 2020 Finals, showed why he is from now on a very favorite to be champion (I remember: for the seventeenth time) and was placed three wins away from his first title in a decade.

Of course, it is only a match. And the Finals are played to the best of seven. One win tomorrow and the Heat will be unscathed with a million battles to play. But after an exceptional tour of the East and always ruling their playoffs, for the first time those of Spoelstra struck a blow against reality. For the first time they were handcuffed and shaken for almost a full game. For the first time they felt terrifyingly inferior and for the first time they start losing and have to face the pressure early of a second game that can revive them or send them almost definitely to the canvas. His problems go beyond a bad night, which was: Goran Dragic suffered a nasty foot injury (torn plantar fascia) and Bam Adebayo injured his shoulder after a collision with Dwight Howard. Even Jimmy Butler sprained his ankle before halftime but returned to play with no apparent problems. Winning the Finals is a matter of many virtues, also luck with injuries. And even there, the premiere was bleak for the Miami Heat.

A partial of 75-30 in the axis of the party

During half a game, between the equator of the first quarter and the third, the Lakers showed an amazing level. Simply as a champion team. The one that shattered the Rockets and ended up putting down a million rebellions by the Nuggets. Or even better, for the stage: the Finals. For the presence among the virtual public of, among others, Barack Obama, Shaquille O’Neal, Bill Walton, Dywane Wade, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Manu Ginobili … and Pau Gasol with a Kobe Bryant shirt. And because the rival could be apparently inferior and theoretically a Cinderella (but one with combat boots), but it is a team that we had not seen fall in these playoffs with so much noise, so lacking in responses from the bench and the court. So inferior to a faster, stronger, tougher rival. Best.

Half party: The Heat started at full speed, closing the rim (only one of the first ten shots of the Lakers was in penetration), fighting the rebound and circulating in attack to find the released player. Bang bang bang: 12-25 in 8 minutes that showed everything that has made the Heat champions of the East and aspiring to be the first team to win a title from position 5 in their Conference. The problem for them was that the following half party taught, with full-page headlines and neon lights, why these Lakers have won the West amid perfectly winning block traces: from that 12-25 in the 8th minute it went to 87-55 in the 30th minute. A 75-30 run in about 22 minutes of real play. Something very difficult to see in a Finals: a matter of domination.

Afterwards, the Heat substitutes flocked what they could, with the emergence of Kendrick Nunn (18 points in the garbage minutes) with two more gears than the rest. The Lakers in control mode, Heat awaiting news from the infirmary. Jimmy Butler ended up making war on his own, excellent work from the Lakers defense, and finished with 23 points and 5 assists, very low. Jae Crowder made three triples very fast and only one after (12 points) and the game passed Adebayo (also up to his injury: only 8 points, no assist) and a Tyler Herro that, the first player born in 2000 in a Finals, paid the hazing: 14 points, 6/18 in shots, -35 on the court. The Heat have only lost one game and there are enough things (especially the Lakers’ outside shooting) that can turn around and give them back their options. It’s a no-brainer. But They have to row against the current and against an iron rival who has the two best players in a series which, still the best news for Florida people, has only just begun. Everything is possible.

That central stretch of the Lakers was an imperial display of solid, winning, brilliant basketball. With hands on defense everywhere to short-circuit the Heat’s circulation, a tyrannical dominance of the rebound (54-36 final, 34-16 between the second and third quarters), sense in the roles of each player and a patient attack and disciplined who was reading and exploiting each mismatch of a rival who ended up playing in disarray, without discipline: exactly how he is most vulnerable. It helped, of course, a hardly sustainable initial 13/20 in triples by Lakers who tend to lose from the line of three. At that rate of percentages, or a similar one, they will be champions if there is no miracle. It’s that simple. The game rose to a rotation in which everyone shone: Caldwell-Pope, Green, an intense Morris, a focused Kuzma, a smart Rondo and a Caruso who played exceptional minutes.

If the infantry performs at that level, the Lakers are unreachable. Because in front they have a monstrous couple. LeBron James started out stuck and ended up totally controlling the game. He had not won the first game of a Final since 2011 (2-8 now in a duel that is usually cursed for him). At the age of 35, he ended up winning almost all the battles, finding all the vanishing points in the Heat’s defense and signing 25 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists. In his tenth Finals, in which he has played 50 games, LeBron was the driver and Anthony Davis the executor: 34 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks. At the MVP level, Davis scored inside and out, made triples, finished circulations with dunks and devoured Adebayo while there was war in the zones. In attack he was decisive … and his defensive game was even better: intimidation and an endless presence in the pick and rollsomething the Heat hadn’t faced until now. Another kind of rival, a terrifying one.

It’s just a match. The Finals are a battle of adjustments and Erik Spoelstra is an excellent coach. Will do things. But the feeling is that the Lakers are more favorites than many thought. And the reality is that they are three wins away from their seventeenth ring. Three to dye the NBA purple and gold again. That’s their story, they stride toward it. Much remains, one world, but this victory was colossal: pure imposition.