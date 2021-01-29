The Lakers had ten straight road wins at the start of the season and now, in just two days, they have already added two losses on that locker. The calendar has not favored them much in the first bars and they have responded like true champions, which on the other hand is what they are, but They have choked on that double commitment in Philadelphia and Detroit. Defeat by one point against the Sixers, more than passable. The case of the Pistons was a bit more bloody, since we talked about one of the worst teams in the League and that they left with a sack despite the fact that the game seemed controlled before entering the last quarter.

Anthony Davis was not present against the Pistons. The power forward suffered a blow to his right knee in the first of the two games in this series and took no chances with him for the second. The Angelenos paid for it. The game in the paint did not work as it should because of the loss of his best player in it: Marc Gasol stayed at zero and Kyle Kuzma took over more of the outer zone; Mason Plumlee reached the double-double and Blake Griffin was his team’s top scorer..

Although they seem to be dominating with ease, the Lakers may have reached a possible valley this season. It has been a month since the beginning and they have been at their peak since that time, it is normal that they already go through a bump in such a complex campaign. In the last minutes of this appointment fatigue was seen in the plays of the men directed by Frank Vogel.

The Lakers played it safe in the opening minutes, with LeBron James as the catalyst and under the direction of an ever-vigilant Dennis Schröder. It worked. On the other side, something similar. Blake Griffin was the one who acted, almost always away from the rim, as the conductor of the orchestra. Especially bloody were, throughout the night, the blocks he played with Wayne Ellington, who also begins to be inspired by how he has done in his last commitments. All balanced until, precisely with a triple and also with the rise in pace proposed by Derrick Rose when he went out on the field, the locals took some advantage on the scoreboard.

Two actions by Harrell and an inspired LeBron took the difference, which was already around seven or eight points, in the second quarter. Halfway through this period, the Lakers even took the lead thanks to two outside shots from Talen Horton-Tucker, the best of his substitutes with 13 points. The defense is responding at times and only the success of the rivals from outside the perimeter tightened the score somewhat before the break. In the third quarter the Californians began to make the rubber, only with the leadership of Kuzma and seeing the opponents pull the individual talent of Rose, Griffin and Plumlee in their different facets. The gap opened up to eight points, although then he recovered. Something did not smell good, especially seeing that in some plays on the defense the seams were excessively visible.