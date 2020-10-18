The Lakers are the kings of the NBA once again. The seventeenth. They have achieved it in special circumstances, in a 2020 Playoffs played entirely in a bubble of protection against COVID-19, and after a long road.

Ten years have passed since the commissioner gave you the Larry O’Brien. The decade, from the 10 to the 20, has been a continuous accumulation of mistakes, controversies, squads well below the level and hard moments for what is one of the two franchises with the most names, followers and success in the North American league, but the The arrival of LeBron James in 2018 made them wake up from that lethargy and delude themselves that another NBA Ring was possible.

Rob Pelinka, now the only man who decides in the sports field after the goodbye of ‘Magic’ Johnson, has managed to accompany James with a plethora of players with whom ‘The King’ has been decisive and has been able to crown again in the NBA. Now it remains to know what can be saved, what must be changed, what will happen … The Lakers have work again, now to maintain their balance, from the highest position in world basketball.

The market

The sports management can start working on the preparation of the squad for the next campaign. At the moment he has to do it blindly, just to convince him. The numbers have to wait. The NBA and the NBPA have yet to negotiate the terms on which the market will start up again, expected to start in December, although it is expected that the salary cap and the luxury tax go down given the economic situation that it is going through.

Lebron James It is the watchword of the franchise. His signing in 2018 meant once again having a megastar at the helm after the trail left by the missing Kobe Bryant, who in recent seasons had a salary that prevented him from making big moves to better accompany him. James has a contract until 2022 with an exit option in 2021. The next campaign will be 39.1 million dollars that he collects, which is 1.8 more than what he has received in the last one.

Anthony Davis is goal number one. He is the one who sustains the power of the King of Akron, with whom he has formed the most fearsome couple in the competition. He has even surpassed the MVP of the Finals himself on average. AD is a free agent and wants to explore his market options. It seems almost impossible for him to leave given the circumstances, but not renewing first and doing it after going on the market will allow him to sign a contract for more money and of long duration (5 years for 202 million is the maximum). He has already rejected a first offer to put himself in this new situation, now adorned with a precious ring on his hand. Other secondary movements that obviously have less priority will depend on what you decide and offer.

Danny green (15.3), Kyle kuzma (3.5), Alex Caruso (2.7) and Talen Horton-Tucker (1.5) are the players who have the contract secured for 2020/21. The one of the starting guard is the only one that supposes a great amount for the payroll general. That Kuzma and Caruso, who accumulate important minutes, do not reach six million by adding the two salaries is one of the great news for management. Quinn Cook He also has a contract, but not guaranteed (to be reviewed this October, when the option to cut him without financial penalty originally expired).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who has earned $ 8 million this season and has emerged as one of the important in hot times, is in a curious position: He could make more money elsewhere but has the option to extend the contract for 8.4 million. The decision is yours alone. The same case, that of a Rajon rondo very important for the achievement of the title: he can renew for 2.6 million if he wants and if he rejects the offers that he will probably have to leave. Avery bradley (5.1) and JaVale McGee (4,2) are the other two that have the extension agreed in their contract with the player offer, but that one has not directly gone to the bubble and the other has been lowered its prominence until almost disappearing can lead them to be conservative and renew.

Luol deng he continues to collect 5 million when he is no longer with the Lakers. That, in the heightened economic context in which we find ourselves, is not silly when deciding which players can continue or arrive as valid men for Frank Vogel’s rotation.

The great success of Pelinka has been the veterans and being able to convince very good people for very little. The best example is Markieff Morris, who left the Wizards mid-season and is now free. DeMarcus CousinsAfter his bad luck in the Warriors, he was cut without being able to prove anything in the Lakers although he is one of those who could receive the Ring if the franchise proposes it. Dwight howard, important at times, could also return. Jared dudley It is also on the market, as are the last minute signings: Dion Waiters Y JR Smith.

The Lakers are the 9th team that has the most money already agreed with the players for the 2020/21 season, but there is room.

Some names that may suit the conditions of this template well and that should not go up in price much when the market opens are these: DJ Augustin, Juancho Hernangómez, Wilson Chandler, Thabo Sefolosha, Alec Burks, Furkan Korkmaz, Trey Burke, Carmelo Anthony…