They came with bad face the Lakers. They had been won over by their neighbors, Clippers, in season opening night where they were given the championship rings and at a Staples Center that was theirs that night. Paul George left you an early Christmas present that only contains charcoal inside. It was time, against the Mavericks, to make up.

The NBA scheduled Luka Doncic, logical considering the popularity he has gained in just two years, to fight LeBron James and his team in the most important game of the day and the Texans were not up to the task. Irregularity returned, they were not left in Phoenix, and also the problems to contain the rival. The no defense It was the worst news for Carlisle’s, who fell 138-115.

Doncic was left alone against the Suns and this time he had a little more help. Their 27 points were accompanied by the 17 of Trey Burke and Josh Richardson, respectively, but without real influence to harm the contrary. Sterile Dallas left the game already in the first half, giving a lot of ground to two players who are just playing their first games with the Lakers: Dennis Schröder, who finished with 18 points, and Montrezl Harrell, who went tonight to 22 points.

The Texans started with two isolated 3s by Finney-Smith and a pair of Powell actions regardless of fouls Luka Doncic could take and how he could transform solo attacks. They are not being seen to associate well, perhaps due to lack of success from the outside. On the other side Schröder started doing damage with running around in circles or going straight to the river, whatever was asked, and with quality combinations between James and Davis. Come on, two different worlds. Doncic’s quality was what kept the match tight in those early stages.

Hardaway appeared and Richardson picked up his witness. This is what players are asked with points in the hands that Doncic has next to him. At the end of that second period where they woke up, he ended up alone, once again, pulling the car because the ring was too small. But above all, the problem was behind. Not only by not controlling the painting, in which he can understand Harrell or Davis making you a suit, but by allowing free shots at Caruso, Morris or Caldwell-Pope. The two Lakers megastars and Kuzma’s finishing touch with a triple over the horn led the Mavs down 12 at halftime and having already conceded 69 points. Bad omens, but there was responsiveness.

Trey Burke, as in the tie against the Clippers, was a reliable one for Carlisle and his projection on the court, Doncic. The guard-guard knew how to look for his plays, but when defending we did not see Burke who can be a nuisance for the opponents. The difference stayed a while longer; the Lakers’ sense of control, however, was on the rise. Davis put them in from near and far, LeBron wanted duels with Luka to show him that he is still above, Marc Gasol did not need to appear much (2 + 8 in 20 minutes) and, above all, Harrell made a bespoke suit for whom get ahead: Powell and Cauley-Stein, at the post and with continuations; Marjanovic, with throws from five or six meters. The difference was approaching twenty and Anthony Davis was the one who finished off with a triple, a specialty that we are going to see him try more and more if he continues to play power forward most of the time. The locals were able to celebrate that ring to the finger with a complete match in both areas.