The lethargy in which this start of the NBA season moves does not affect the Lakers. And not because they are not prisoners of the same feeling of laziness and drowsiness that has been established in many of the teams in the North American competition, but because they are good enough to solve it based on talent and correct play and add victories until the moment of truth approaches and you have to win anyway, but it costs much more. It’s possible, in fact, that in a crazy Western Conference with more than 10 teams to battle for eight playoff spots, the Lakers and Clippers are the only ones who can go it alone. By squad, they shouldn’t have too much trouble getting into the top 3 and playing a playoffs where they are, for the second year in a row, destined to meet. Although, of course, that does not mean that they are going to do it. Tell it to bad brother, the one who has never played a final in the West and who fell in a shameful way, as unexpected as it was deserved, when he was touching such an honor with the tips of his fingers. That’s where the Nuggets emerged. And the ones who ultimately prevailed, of course, were the Lakers.

Against the Grizzlies, the Lakers threw experience and trade, pressed in the fourth quarter and took the victory in a more even game than what the score says but the visitors won (or gave that feeling) when they wanted. In the last quarter (31-19), the Angelenos left their rivals by 38% in field goals and 14% in triples, and LeBron, who only (because it was not enough for him) scored 22 points, scored 13 in the last 12 minutes. He accelerated at the end, scored five of his last six pitches and ran over a team that terribly longs for an injured Ja Morant after the terrible blow in Brooklyn and was averaging, in his first three games, 26.3 points and 6.3 assists, figures that are now conspicuous by their absence in a squad without consistency in attack And that is going on in streaks: against the Lakers, he came out in the air and went to 36 points in the first period. After the euphoria, 18, 21 and 19 in the next three, a version enhanced by the defensive power of his rivals and insufficient to prevail over them.

LeBron was the best of his own and went to 22 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists in just 32 minutes. He averages just 23 points per game, his lowest figure since his rookie year., while staying on track less time than ever in line with a Frank Vogel who knows that this is long and that the break has been short. Anthony Davis had a low-key performance for him (17 + 9). Of course, the collaborative game resulted in up to six Lakers players exceeding ten points, something that, in addition to the dynamic duo, was achieved by Kuzma, Schröder, Matthews and Harrell, who contributed a lot of energy from the bench (16 + 9 ). Marc, by the way, did a bit of everything (7 + 6 + 4) on his return to the FedExForum in Memphis, where he received a video tribute and an ovation (a contradictory word without an audience). In the Grizzlies, who had a bad day from Dillon Brooks (3 of 15 shooting), the 18 goals from Kyle Anderson stood out.

The Lakers have the best record in the West, an honor shared with the Clippers and Suns, who met with a Los Angeles victory to equal that 5-2 that shines at the top of the most competitive Conference. The Sixers, in the East, are the only ones left with a single loss (5-1). And the Grizzlies are 2-4, missing Ja Morant and last in the West, with a record that, yes, they share with five other teams. Last year they were out of the playoffs thanks to or because of fault of the play-in, and this season they have it more complicated by the increase in competition. Of course, they are the two faces of this season. The Lakers, to their own; the Grizzlies, to row and suffer. This is the issue.