The Lakers also win game 4 and put the reigning champions with their backs to the wall. Even the Knicks, with the defeat in Miami, are one step away from elimination.

Does the Warriors dynasty come to an end? The success of LA in race-4 puts, in fact, the reigning champions with their backs to the wall. Golden State squanders a great opportunity by playing a really disappointing fourth period, decided by Lonnie Walker IV. Not LeBron or Davis but Walker IV, a player now on the sidelines of coach Ham's rotations is the great protagonist of the evening scoring 15 crucial points in the fourth quarter with the Warriors who, after being ahead by seven lengths at the end of the third period, only 17. The turnover in the final seconds of Kerr's team then takes away any hope from the guests who once again on the road show all the limits that had marked the disappointing regular season. Considering Green's probable free agency, which with his "player option" can free himself in the summer, game 5 scheduled for Wednesday in San Francisco could therefore become the last match of the Warriors dynasty. Steve Kerr tries to lower the starting lineup by fielding Payton and the ball circulation in the first quarter is very good, but Golden State can't find rhythm from long range. The Lakers do just enough in attack to stay ahead and in the second quarter the game takes off. Davis is devastating defensively, Golden State, however, begins to fuel the attack with the plays of Curry goes to rest three lengths ahead. The Warriors need the trademark, the acceleration in the third quarter, but LeBron responds present. The triples begin to arrive for the visiting team which seems to be able to place the acceleration, but the bench of the reigning champions, with a disappointing Poole, except for DiVincenzo, gives too little to Steve Kerr. The Lakers, on the other hand, find Schroder's points and the Walker IV show begins in the fourth period. With the Warriors ahead by 7, the former Spurs will take care of starting LA's comeback. Golden State makes a lot of effort offensively in the final fraction, the Lakers thank them and come back in front with yet another Walker IV basket with 1'53" to go.

LeBron’s free throws give the home team +3, Curry’s layup (who ends with a triple double, 31 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists) brings Golden State back under, but Steph himself decides to opt for a triple from sidereal distance at 17” from the end that does not find the retina. From the foul line, the hero of the evening, Lonnie Walker IV, makes 2/2 and the reigning champions manage their last possession very badly with Green giving the ball away to Davis. The Lakers thus bring home a very precious success and arrive one step away from the Conference final.

Los Angeles Lakers:James 27 (8/16, 2/9, 5/5 tl), Davis 23, Reaves 21. Rebounds: Davis 15. Assists: James 6.

Golden State:Curry 31 (9/16, 3/14, 4/4 tl), Wiggins 17, Payton II 15. Rebounds: Curry, Green 10. Assists: Curry 14.

One way or another, the Heat manage to win Game 4 as well, thus moving to just one success from their third conference finals in the last four years. A lot of Butler but above all a lot of heart for coach Spoelstra's team who also find it difficult to score, as happens at the beginning of the fourth period (the Heat miss 12 of their first 15 shots in the final quarter), with the defense and the rebounds in attack holding remotely the Knicks. New York shoots much better, for a good part of the match, compared to game-3, but during the empty passes at the offensive level it fails to stop Butler and his companions. Then when the Heat are in trouble in attack, the defense of Miami and too many rebounds in attack granted by the New York team in the final fraction, they solve the problems for the hosts.

The Heat try to run away in the second quarter, Butler (27 points and 10 assists) is the usual thorn in the side for the New York defense, Brunson tries to respond but the Heat play better and arrive at the break eight lengths ahead. The match lights up in the third period, Butler and Adebayo make themselves heard, on the other hand, however, Brunson and Barrett keep the Knicks in the wake. The start of the fourth quarter in Miami is tragic, with the Florida team continuing to fight with the basket, New York does not take advantage of it by allowing second chances in the series. Miami stays in front when aa 3'08" from the siren Randle with a breakthrough on the excellent defensive reading of Strus sees the sixth foul whistled, the abyss seems close. The baskets of Butler and Adebayo close every speech and thus Miami can close the series in game-5 on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

You love me:Butler 27 (8/14, 1/3, 8/9 tl), Adebayo 23, Strus 16. Rebounds: Adebayo 13. Assists: Butler 10.

New York: Brunson 32 (8/14, 2/7, 10/11 tl), Barrett 24, Randle 20. Rebounds: Randle 9. Assists: Brunson 11.

