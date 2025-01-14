The Los Angeles Lakers returned to compete this Monday after the two games postponed last week due to the fires that surrounded the city of Los Angeles, but they paid for their 18 turnovers with a loss at home against the San Antonio Spurs (102-126 ).

In some dramatic moments for the city of Los Angeles, the Lakers warmed up with special t-shirts with the logo of the Los Angeles Fire Department and the message ‘Thank you First Responders’. In the run-up to the game, Gabe Vincent took the microphone at center court to thank the first responders who are currently fighting the fire. “We want to thank our first responders for putting their lives on the line to protect our community,” Vincent said.

On the field, the Lakers wasted the 30 points and thirteen rebounds of Anthony Davis and the 18 points and eight assists of LeBron James who, yes, had seven turnovers. On the Spurs, six players finished in double figures in Los Angeles. Frenchman Victor Wembanyama led the way with 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists. San Antonio destroyed the Lakers in a fourth quarter win 37-13.

The fires that have cornered Los Angeles caused the postponement of the games that the Lakers were going to play at home against the Charlotte Hornets and, like this Monday, against the Spurs. The new dates for the dispute of those matches have not yet been announced. At halftime of the game against the Spurs, the Lakers celebrated the retirement of the number 21 jersey of Michael Cooper, a five-time NBA champion with the purple and gold in the 1980s.

Clippers, 109 – Heat, 98

The Clippers returned to competition for the first time in five days after fires forced the postponement of their Saturday game against the Hornets. They left behind a streak of two consecutive losses and defeated the Heat with 29 points from Norman Powell, 26 points and eleven assists from James Harden and 21 points and 20 rebounds from Ivica Zubac.

Jimmy Butler served the sixth of the seven-game suspension that the Heat ordered after the veteran’s controversial statements, who intends to leave the franchise. Tyler Herro led Miami with 32 points, eleven rebounds and seven assists.

Rockets, 120 – Grizzlies, 118

In a duel between respectively second and third in the West, the Rockets overcame a thirteen-point deficit in the fourth quarter and sealed a great victory at home against the Memphis Grizzlies, at the pace of Jalen Green (42 points).

Houston has four consecutive victories and reinforced its second place ahead of the Grizzlies. The Thunder lead the West table with authority. The Grizzlies gave up despite Ja Morant’s 29 points. Spaniard Santi Aldama contributed five points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 17.57 minutes on the court coming off the bench.

Knicks, 119 – Pistons, 124

The New York Knicks continue with ups and downs and lost the fifth game of their last seven, this time against the Detroit Pistons led by 36 points from Cade Cunningham who are pushing for a place in the postseason. The Detroit team has seven wins in its last eight games.

The Knicks returned to their old ways after the solid victory the previous day against the Milwaukee Bucks. For the New Yorkers, Jalen Brunson had 31 points and eleven assists, Mikal Bridges scored 27 and Dominican Karl Anthony Towns contributed 26 points and twelve rebounds.

Wizards, 106 – Wolves, 120

Anthony Edwards scored twenty of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and the Wolves emerged victorious from their visit to the Wizards, sunk in last place in the East with a seven-game losing streak. The Wolves, settled in play-in positions in the West, could also count on a double double of 20 points and 10 rebounds from Julius Randle and thirteen points from Donte DiVincenzo.

Raptors, 104 – Warriors, 101

Led by 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists from Scottie Barnes, the Raptors pulled off the upset and snapped their five-game losing streak to beat the Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry scored 26 points and hit four three-pointers for the Warriors and Andrew Wiggins contributed twenty points for Steve Kerr’s team, which is currently out of the playoff spots.