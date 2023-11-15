The best Santi Aldama was not enough for the Memphis Grizzlies against the Lakers, who overshadowed the Spaniard’s great performance with the victory. The Canarian forward reached his highest score in the NBA with 24 points, in addition to achieving 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks, in the defeat of his team, overwhelmed in Los Angeles (134-107) by a local team that maintains the undefeated in his locker at the beginning of the course.

In the outside shot, the Canarian converted 3 triples out of 8. With this result, the Angelenos remain with a positive balance (6-5) in the regular season and with a 2-0 in the specific classification of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

For the Lakers, with 22 triples out of 35 attempts, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura stood out with 24 and 21 points respectively. LeBron James finished the match with 16 points and in total there were seven men who finished with double figures in scoring.

On the other hand, the Grizzlies, with Ja Morant suspended and Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke and Derrick Rose injured, have had a terrible start to the season with a 2-9 in the regular season and a 0-3 in the NBA Cup that It leaves them already eliminated in this new tournament.

Bismack Biyombo had a good start in Memphis with two blocks and assisting open teammates to score three. The perimeter was the protagonist from the start with a combined 6 triples out of 8 attempts between both teams. LeBron quickly got to 8 points and forced Taylor Jenkins to adjust and stop his contribution. The physique began to be a problem without an answer for the visitors.

Aldama was part of the change from the bench and entered the court scoring points with ease. On the first basket he hung on his back from the rim.

The game called for more physicality and Anthony Davis was grabbed by Aldama in a defense; They both hooked up and faced each other. The action was reviewed and a technical was sanctioned for both, plus another for Desmond Bane and D’Angelo Russell for contributing to the grabs and one more for Jenkins for the protest. Aldama immediately responded with a triple, then forced a foul by Hachimura that gave him three free throws – he made one – and closed the first period with 6 points

At the end of the first quarter, the Lakers’ good three-point percentage (54.5%) put them well ahead in the score: 37-26. An inspired Hachimura also had a lot to do with it, adding 7 points in just five minutes. He skyrocketed the Lakers’ lead in the second quarter, which reached 20 points with the lead 62-42 after eight minutes. The dominance in the paint, where the Angelenos are one of the best teams in the league, plus the number of points for second chances made the difference.

The worst news for the Grizzlies was not on the scoreboard, but in the injury of Marcus Smart already sitting on the bench with an orthopedic boot and ruled out for the rest of the night. Aldama once again had another 10-point scoring streak and quickly became Memphis’ leading scorer.

The canary was one of the unreliable things to hold on to on a very bad night for his team, as they fell by 23 at halftime: 74-51. LeBron decorated himself with behind-the-back passes and Russell reached 8 points in the quarter.

The resumption and the passage of minutes did not help the Grizzlies get into the game but rather made them disconnect, unable to respond to the physicality that the home team presented.

They reduced the distance to 16 after a flagrant foul called against the locals on a shot by Bane, which allowed him to score three free throws and add them to a triple by Jacob Gilyard. The success from the line allowed David Roddy to convert two more points for a partial of 0-8 and the accumulated 88-72. It was a mirage without consequences since Russell continued his love affair with triples, leading the Lakers who would go on to win by 31 (103-72). The third quarter ended with a painful 107-86 and Memphis began to think about throwing in the towel.

In the last period, a layup by Aldama with seven minutes left became his 24th point, or in other words, his best scoring mark of his NBA career. As the minutes passed, the Grizzlies ended up giving up the comeback and the Lakers consolidated their advantage with the important men of both teams already resting.