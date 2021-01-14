While the hierarchies of the NBA are outlined and redrawn in a very complicated season by the pandemic and the express preparation that preceded it, and with the transfer of James Harden still searing the present day of the League, the Lakers are a champion with a huge pint of favorite to repeat. Huge: in OKC they took out the hammer again (99-128) and have closed a three-game road trip away with just 11 seconds behind on the scoreboard and a +64 total. After laminating the Rockets twice, they crushed a Thunder without Al Horford and with their constant youth movement (Dort, Bazley, Roby, Pokusevski, a Gilgeous-Alexander this time surpassed…). Again there was no match. Again the Lakers came out like planes (+24 in the first half before a mini reaction of his rival) and again they had too many minutes of relaxation in the second, in which the advantage reached 31 points with LeBron James and Anthony Davis already on the bench.

LeBron already played less than ever last season (34.6 minutes per night) and the average is now dropping even more (32.3). That didn’t stop him from crushing the Thunder: 26 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists and the final slap in the third quarter, in which he scored 9 points in just over a minute, 3 + 1 included. Comfortable from the line of three (5/8 this time) and in front of an attack full of possibilities, LeBron rules the games without hardly breaking a sweat and take long stretches of rest. An optimal situation to which is added the rest also of Davis, who did not play so little since his rookie year (now 32.5 minutes per night) and that scares in defense and contributes in attack (18 + 7 this time they see 25 minutes ) without giving any sensation of clenching the teeth.

It was the Lakers’ seventh away win in seven games this season., franchise record. He came before an opponent who, on the other side of the coin, has not won at home (0-5), surprising no matter how much, without an audience, the boundaries between home and away are blurred: “We played outside with bunker mentality, everything that is happening unites us even more, it is strange to play like this and many times you have to generate your own energy “, says LeBron, happy in a team that, without disheveled, he is the best in the league, 10-3 after having started 2-2. That in recent games he has raised (just enough) revolutions in defense and that he has all the pieces in their exact place. From the increasingly established Caldwell-Pope (53.6% in triples in the season), to the secondary ones (Morris, Caruso, Kuzma …) of whom you already know what you will get when necessary, the new young sensation (Horton-Tucker ) and, of course, the newcomers (also with Matthews on leave): contribution from Marc Gasol (3 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 4 blocks…), energy from Harrell (21 + 6 in 25 minutes) and excellent feelings from Schröder (14 + 5 + 5). A champion who enjoys the track, scares the rivals and, for now, stays out of the ups and downs and scares of the pandemic. Very sweet moment.