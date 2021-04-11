Washington (AFP)

Defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, incomplete due to injuries, surprised the powerful Brooklyn Nets and the favorites to succeed him at home and defeated them 126-101, in the regular round of the NBA.

The Lakers entered the match without their superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who were absent due to injury, but was replaced by dynamic play and an outstanding shot percentage, in addition to a defensive blockade of the host.

“We managed to compete, we paid, and yes, I can say, this is our best win this year,” said German Lakers player Dennis Schroeder.

In the absence of James, who is crowned with three different clubs in his busy career, and Davis, the Lakers were among the lowest scoring in the league in the past few weeks, the yellow team missed the “king” for the eleventh game in a row, while Davis missed the last 25 confrontations.

On the other hand, Nets also missed his new striker from Houston Rockets James Harden due to injury, then lost his star Kerry Irving, who was sent off for the first time in his career in the second half.

Veteran star Kevin Durant was forced to bear the burden of Brooklyn alone, and in his second match after returning from a muscle injury in his thigh that kept him away from 23 games, Durant scored 22 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, in front of limited fans due to the Corona virus protocol, which reached 1700 spectators. Barclays Center Stadium.

Lamarcus Oldridge added 12 points to the 8-time winners of the Lents in the last 11 games, while Andre Drummond had the best record for the Lakers, with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Oldridge struggled in his under-the-basket duels with Drummond, who was finally coming to the Lakers’ ranks to enhance his defensive capabilities, while newcomer Blake Griffin was an offensive lost with two orphan points, and his team scored 18.5% from behind the arc.

Before they were sent off in the third quarter for a long fight between them, Irving scored 18 points for Lents and Dennis Schroeder of 19 for the winner.

Ben McClemore added 17 points to the Lakers, who forced Nets to settle for 43.8% of the shot, while Markeff Morris finished the match with 14 points.

Drummond said after his team’s victory: “I learned a lot from the game. We have a lot of strong youngsters in the dressing room, even though we are facing on the opposite end of the field, they come out and play hard.”

The Lakers made a lead early in the match, but the difference was only four points before Irving was sent off.

“They were physically stronger,” said Canadian Brooklyn coach Steve Nash. “We were not able to compete in this range, we learned a hard lesson.”

The Brooklyn Nets are equal at the top of the Eastern Province with the Philadelphia 76ers “36 wins and 17 losses”, while the Lakers occupy the fifth place in the western region “33-20”.

Philadelphia won an easy victory over Oklahoma City Thunder 117-93, and Cameroonian giants Joel Ambed shined with 27 points and 9 rebounds, while Oklahoma suffered a sixth consecutive loss.

In Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points as his Utah Jazz scored their twenty-fourth successive victory at home, at the expense of the Sacramento Kings 128-112.

Distributor Mike Conley added 26 points and Australian Joe Inglis 20 points after his descent, to overturn Jazz by over 10 points and strengthen its lead in the league.

Jazz became the first team to reach the threshold of forty wins this season “against 13 losses”, and recorded its eleventh victory in 13 games.

And the Phoenix Suns returned to achieving their distinguished results, beating the Washington Wizards 134-106.

He was led by Devin Booker (27 points), Chris Paul (13 points and 10 assists), and focal player De Andre Eaton (14 points and 10 rebounds).

In Portland, Turkey’s Ennis Kanter set a record for his Blazer team, when he picked up 30 rebounds during his team’s victory over the Detroit Pistons 118-103.

To his 30 rebounds, Kanter added 24 points, and teammates Damien Lillard and C.J. McCollum scored 27 and 26 points, respectively.