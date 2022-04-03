The torture for the Lakers is ending. But not because they are getting out of their pothole, but because the road is the one that ends. The season is coming to an end and the Angelenos, except for a miracle, are not going to go to the next phase. A defeat, also at home, to detach himself even more from the tenth place occupied by the Spurs is what he played this Sunday at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. The day began with bad news and continued with another game that should not stay more than a few hours in the memory of franchise fans: LeBron James did not play due to ankle discomfort. He had to dominate Davis and he stayed in the middle, since in the first quarter he hurt his right foot and was limping the rest of the match. Half throttle isn’t possible when you’re also facing the NBA MVP, who went from being foul-shouldered to finishing with 38 points and 18 rebounds on his stat sheet. From start to finish it was not the day of the Lakers and that is no longer an option if they want to hold on to this course.

The Nuggets prevailed in this matchup. 118-129 It was the marker with which it was closed. Gordon (24) placated the lack of the best Jokic in the first half and Barton (25) scored the balls as if he were stabbing in a second half in which Denver was clearly better. With this they leave the play in almost impossible for the Lakers.

If we put the accounts on the table, the Lakers can burst into tears. They need a win over Spurs in the standings and right now they’re down two. The schedule of Popovich’s men after today’s session is complicated -Nuggets, Timberwolves, Warriors, Mavericks- but the Lakers’ schedule is not a path of roses either: Phoenix, where they could already say goodbye to every option, Golden State and Oklahoma City and ending in Denver, in this same confrontation but as a visitor. And the comeback has to be two apart. It seems like something close to impossible. The end of the road has no reward for the team that Frank Vogel has been coaching for almost three years.