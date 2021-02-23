Accusing the absence of Anthony Davis, Los Angeles added this Monday his third consecutive defeat by falling 127-124 in a new overtime against the modest Washington Wizards, while the Utah Jazz returned to the path of victory against the Charlotte Hornets, breaking their record for triples.

The Lakers again blew away a wide 17-point lead on their own court and barely managed to get the game resolved, for the fourth time this month, in overtime.

LeBron James spent 43 minutes on the Staples Center court, finishing with 31 points, 9 rebounds and 13 assists. It was a new effort for the forward who, at 36, averages 37.7 minutes in the 11 games played in February.

Without Davis, who still has calf problems, the reigning champions have accumulated three losses in the last four games and lost ground to the leaders of the Western conference, the Utah Jazz.

The triumph of the Wizards, second to last in the East, was led by their two stars, Bradley Beal (33 points) and especially Russell Westbrook (32 points, 14 rebounds and 9 assists), who insisted on lifting a deficit of 17 points until reaching to get 7 over in the fourth quarter.

Beal missed a final 3-pointer that was able to avoid overtime but shared the Wizards’ 12 points with Westbrook in overtime.

With 11 seconds to go, Westbrook missed a free throw that left the score at 127-124 but LeBron and Kyle Kuzma both missed 3-pointers that could have forced a second overtime.

The Utah Jazz defeated the Charlotte Hornets 132-110 on Monday, also breaking the franchise record for triples.

The Jazz, whom the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a nine-game winning streak on Friday, had a spectacular outside shooting success with 28 3-pointers of 55 attempts (50.9%), surpassing their previous mark of 26.

Two substitutes, Joe Ingles and Georges Niang, stood out with 7 triples and 21 points each.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell added 23 points and 3 triples and French center Rudy Gobert had 10 points, 12 rebounds and 6 blocks.

Leaders of the West with 25 wins and 6 losses, the Jazz also became the team that reached the fastest 500 triples in a season (31 games) on Monday.

The Hornets, meanwhile, suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of forward Gordon Hayward, who suffered from a previous injury to his right hand.

Hayward finished with 21 points and rookie point guard LaMelo Ball with another 21 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Phoenix Suns, who occupy the fourth position in the West, swept the Portland Trail Blazers 132-100, fifth, with 34 points from their star Devin Booker.

None of Portland’s defenders could stop Booker’s inspiration, which ended with an immaculate 12/17 shooting from the field, 2/2 on 3s and 8/8 on free kicks.

Damian Lillard’s 24 points and 7 assists were not enough to contain the Suns who, after a hesitant start to the season, have already picked up cruising speed and are reaching the top positions in the West.

In a duel between two of the great bases of the future of the NBA, Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks defeated Ja Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies 102-92.

Doncic had a gray night at the pitch (8/18 on field goals and 2/9 on free kicks) but he ended up adding 21 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Memphis could not take advantage of the absence of Latvian Kristaps Porzingis, due to back problems. Morant led the attack with 22 points and 9 assists while Lithuanian center Jonas Valanciunas had 11 points and 15 rebounds.

The Chicago Bulls maintain their positive line with Monday’s victory over the Houston Rockets 120-100. The young and irregular point guard Coby White was the offensive engine of the team with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

The guard Zach Lavine the figure of the team, scored 21 points and distributed 6 assists on the eve of the announcement of the reserve players of the All-Star Game (All-Star) on March 7 in Atlanta, who are chosen by the 30 coaches .

The 25-year-old Lavine has won the All-Star dunk contest twice and this season, in which he has increased his performance to 28.9 points per game, he is confident of earning a place in his first Game of the Year. Stars

The Rockets, who add their eighth loss in a row and continue to sink in the last places in the West, had John Wall as the leading scorer with 15 points.