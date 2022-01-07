It has been a year since a mob entered the Capitol, and one in three Americans still believe that President Joe Biden may have rigged the election. These are data from a poll commissioned by the University of Michigan in which many Trump voters say that what happened on January 6, 2021 was a simple and legitimate citizen protest. Investigating the facts has cost a lot because of the thousands of hoaxes that circulate on the network. To this must be added the technical difficulties caused by the pandemic and the atavistic hatred between two confronting Americas.

None of those problems have been solved. And, specifically, that of rumors has grown: they are planned better and better, they have an agenda behind them and they connect with the prejudices of each society, not only in the United States. The one that has circulated in France and that affirmed that the The first lady, Brigitte Macron, was a man before she changed sex, she came out of far-right forums and tried to smear social debate with transphobia.

The point is, we tend to blame the internet, even though this has been going on for decades. Anti-Semitism, for example, has been a gold mine. In 1969 one of the most cruel and delusional rumors was fueled in the French city of Orléans. In six clothing stores, all run by Jews, women were said to disappear. Allegedly, after drugging them in the fitting rooms, a prostitution ring would take them through underground tunnels to sell them in other countries. The lie was getting fatter until hundreds of neighbors were planted in the shops to threaten their owners. It is extremely interesting to listen to the testimonies of the time and read the research that the sociologist Edgar Morin published months later and that was entitled precisely The rumor of Orléans. It picks up a climate of hatred similar to the one we sometimes see today on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

Governments and international institutions are investing a lot of money in promoting the verification of hoaxes, and more than they plan to allocate in 2022, although that route is not enough. Nicolas Guilhot, professor of intellectual history at the European University Institute in Florence, believes that we should take more account of the social context or socio-economic conditions in order to analyze conspiracy theories well. We are pointing at the monster in the lake that suddenly sticks its head out, he says, but not looking at the bottom, at the black and frozen waters where so much happens. The call is not enough debunking (try to expose or discredit statements considered false or exaggerated). By doing just that, we are treating hoaxes as if they were just people’s cognitive deficiencies to be corrected. And the rumors are much more: they show an existential crisis that must be responded to with political vision.@anafuentesf

