It looks completely unreal. The ice on a lake in Alaska is crystal clear. Videos of this natural phenomenon are simply spectacular.

Munich – The “Rabbit Lake” in Alaska (USA) offers a clear view of its bottom. Rock formations, edges and fractures can be seen razor-sharp in the turquoise water. The ice surface is frozen crystal clear. In winter the lake regularly freezes over, but this time a completely different world is revealed. Footage of the natural phenomenon is fascinating.

Crazy winter natural phenomenon: the lake freezes over crystal clear – you can see all the way to the bottom

“This ice window into the underworld is something very special,” writes Luc Mehl in a post Instagram. The outdoor expert and ice rescue instructor even skates on the frozen lake with his wife and friends. If you watch the clips, you can quickly get the feeling of floating above the water – like an aquarium.

The “ice window” is a rare phenomenon. Due to an “unusually cold but dry transition” into the winter, “Rabbit Lake” froze over so much that the ice became transparent. “Alaska-style snorkeling,” says Luc. It was about ten centimeters thick. Safe enough to skate.

“We might see something like this again in a decade.”

Although the videos were created in October, the images have lost none of their fascination. After a few days the ice magic was over. According to Luc, the ice was only so crystal clear for a few days.

Natural phenomenon in Alaska: Crystal clear ice on a frozen lake inspires

“This is so amazing. The ice so clear”, “beautiful” and “great video. “This is absolutely breathtaking,” read the comments. Many are simply grateful that Luc shared these wonderful moments. “We might see something like this again in a decade,” he says in one BBC-Interview. Luc says he was born in Alaska and grew up there. He regularly goes to the lake there.

