LaIndurain, an international cycling tour named after the five-time winner of the Tour de France Miguel Indurain, will take place on July 17 in the Navarran town of Villaba. The test is reserved for 1,000 cyclists who will be able to cover 100 or 180 kilometers, in which Miguel Indurain will participate actively as in previous editions.

The march gives special importance to safety and with the firm intention of getting out of the health crisis. It is once again committed to a consolidated health protocol and guarantee, to which a COVID test is added to all the people who participate to underpin the test’s commitment to control the pandemic.

The organization maintains its prevention effort not only for the safety of the participants, but also for their families, spectators and, no less important, guarantee for the towns through which the march passes. In 2020, LaIndurain was the only major march held in that pandemic year..