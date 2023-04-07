The laid plans of the West | Researcher: The plans for Ukraine give a completely new picture of Finland’s involvement

US authorities have so far tried in vain to get the leaked documents off the Internet.

of the United States and the military alliance NATO’s secret plans for Ukraine have been leaked to social media, reports the newspaper The New York Times on Thursday, according to senior sources in the presidential administration.

The plans spread on the messaging service Twitter and Telegram. They are photographs of paper documents relating to Ukraine’s military buildup ahead of its counteroffensive, which is believed to begin in the spring. The documents show, for example, the arms and training aid provided by different countries with dates, the war situation and troop losses, as well as the effect of weather conditions on the soil.

US authorities have so far tried in vain to get the leaked documents off the Internet, The New York Times reports.

Ilmari Käihkö

of military science docent and visiting researcher at the Aleksanteri Institute Ilmari Käihkö considers leaked documents “extremely interesting”, if they are genuine.

“They give an interesting picture of how massive the support Ukraine receives is,” says the researcher. They also mention the aid provided by Finland.

“In principle, such documents should not be distributed.”

Throughout the war, the United States has provided Ukraine with important intelligence that Ukraine has been able to use against Russia. However, Ukraine has not initially been willing to share its information, and an information leak of this magnitude could damage trust and Ukraine’s willingness to share information about its forces.

“Ukraine’s armed forces have been a black box for some time,” says Käihkö.

“This certainly strengthens Ukraine’s strategy that it really does not want such information to be made public.”

Is unclear how the documents ended up on social media. However, according to military analysts, they have been distributed and distributed by channels supporting the Russian government, says The New York Times.

According to experts, there are two different versions of the leaked documents. In another part of the data, it has been possible to modify them to be different from the original ones. For example, they have exaggerated the US’s real estimates of the losses suffered by Ukraine and underestimated the losses suffered by Russia. This may indicate an attempt by Russia to falsify information.

Researcher at investigative journalism network Bellingcat Aric Toler writes on Twitter that in the original documents, Ukraine’s losses throughout the war were estimated to be lower than Russia’s losses. In the edited version, however, Ukraine’s losses were significantly higher than Russia’s.

For example, one leaked document says that between 16,000 and 17,500 Russian soldiers would have died in Ukraine, while Ukrainians would have died many times more: 71,500.

However, the US Department of Defense has estimated that the number of dead and wounded Russian soldiers would be around 200,000, and Ukrainians at well over 100,000.

Based on the changed loss figures, Käihkö considers it possible that the edited information came from Russian sources. However, he points out that we don’t know what else may have been changed in the figures, and whether the information is being disseminated by a government agency or someone else.

Some some of the documents seem genuine.

According to Käihkö, the estimates of Russian losses in the original American documents are interesting. They are about 2-3 times the losses in Ukraine.

“They are nowhere near the tenfold loss that [Ukrainan presidentti Volodymyr] Zelenskyi has presented to the public”, says Käihkö.

Based on the documents, Russia can get valuable information about the armed forces of Ukraine, the military aid and training it receives, Käihkö thinks.

The five-week-old documents are silent on Ukraine’s tactical intentions, such as where and when Ukraine plans to launch its expected counteroffensive.

However, they tell what Ukraine is believed to need for an attack. Among other things, the documents mention the rate at which the Ukrainian forces use the ammunition of the Himars rocket launcher systems. The authorities have not informed about this.

“Russia certainly gets a lot of this information from elsewhere, but yes, their intelligence side will certainly get things out of this,” Käihkö says.

The military scientist says that the documents deal with the Ukrainian brigades in quite detail: what kind of equipment each brigade has, who trains them and in what condition they are. Käihkö’s conclusion from the data is that the troops may not be in as good shape as the West would like.

Documents raise questions about Ukraine’s fighting ability, says Käihkö.

Based on them, the spearhead of Ukraine’s spring counteroffensive would be 12 combat brigades, which seem to be receiving fairly quick training. The equipment of the troops also leaves much to be desired based on the documents.

“Yes, those units can clearly get quite quick training. There is a unit with training zero percent complete and they should participate in the spring attack. It means that they will not receive training for many weeks.”

Out of these 12 brigades, nine seem to be trained by an outside party – including the Finns. According to the documents, Finland has, for example, provided training to Ukraine in February-March, as has been assumed before, says Käihkö.

“Now, for the first time, there is this number of how many Passports have been issued. This gives a picture of Finland’s involvement that we really haven’t had in public before,” Käihkö points out.

Käihkö finds 20 Finnish-made Pasi crew transport vehicles given to Ukraine in the documents. He reminds that a couple of them have apparently ended up in the hands of the Russians and a couple have been destroyed.

Cuckold predicts that the Ukrainian counterattack should probably not be expected until May. Only then mud season ends.

Expectations for a counterattack should be kept realistic.

“It can go terribly well or it can go terribly bad. I think we need to be prepared for the fact that Ukraine’s counterattack will not end the war,” warns Käihkö.

According to Käihkö, the external support Ukraine has received has so far been unnecessarily reactive, and NATO and the EU have played a lot of cards in case of a counterattack. However, help should be planned further and to different scenarios.

Victory, i.e. the liberation of all occupied territories, will require much more resources than a simple defensive battle.

“Now political decisions should be made about what happens after the counterattack – regardless of how the counterattack goes.”