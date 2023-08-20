There is a live broadcast at the doors of the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office and in the middle of the recorded night an animal scream is heard. The families of Roberto Olmeda, Diego Lara, Uriel Galván, Jaime Martínez and Dante Cedillo have received a photograph and a video of the kidnapping of the boys. Those fathers and mothers, brothers and friends who had been waiting since August 11 for any news about the five young people, recognized them on Tuesday in the images of a brutal scene intervened by organized crime. Behind that scream is hidden the pain of a besieged country.

A week ago the boys from Lagos de Moreno met at the San Miguel viewpoint. Roberto, Diego, Uriel, Jaime and Dante were between the ages of 19 and 22, and had been friends since childhood. Their lives had taken different paths: Roberto was studying engineering, Diego was a blacksmith, Jaime a bricklayer, and Dante had started his own business, but they still had evenings together in the neighborhood. It was Magalli Lara, Diego’s sister, who sounded the alarm at the disappearance of the boys: “Urgent: since last night, our lives have been plunged into anguish,” the young woman wrote. From the outset, the families organized to protest before the authorities and demand progress in the search.

The case could have remained in the atrocious limbo in which more than 110,000 families in Mexico live, searching for their disappeared, digging the ground and searching graves to find clues. Only in Jalisco there are 14,890 unlocated people, according to official government figures, it is the state with the highest number of missing persons.

Less than 40 kilometers from Lagos, in Encarnación de Díaz, just three weeks ago the Saucedo Zermeño sisters were taken away. Adriana, Olivia and their partner Beatriz Hernández disappeared when they were in their car on July 27. Marisela was taken from her house by armed men the next day. She was the oldest of all and was only 28 years old. There is no trace of the girls. For days no authority searched for the girls. This newspaper has constantly asked the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office about the progress in the search: “Actions are being carried out in the office and in the field” is the answer.

But horror entered the board of the youth of Lagos de Moreno. The dissemination of an image in which the boys appear tied up and beaten, but alive, was proof that organized crime had taken them. In the Altos de Jalisco and the northern part of the state, which also borders Zacatecas and Aguascalientes, the drug law prevails. Without State intervention, the dispute between the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Cartel for control of the area is leaving a trail of blood and pain. The prestigious anthropologist Rossana Reguillo calls it the passage of the “necromachine”: “A death machine that does not mind swallowing bodies, territories, and then vomiting them in the form of graves, corpses.”

The following evidence that the families received marks the line between horror and sanity. A video shows two of the boys lying on the ground, covered in blood, while in the background, in an unpronounceable scene, one of the boys is being forced to kill one of his friends. In that vertical recording of just over a minute is where everything ends. “The video is a message of terror. It was not leaked, it was circulated with the full intention of sending messages, probably to an opposing group and to the citizens who remain terrified”, points out Reguillo. “It is a witness piece of something very deep, very broken and very decomposed. Involving the victims in this bloody scenario is terrifying and I think it also marks a turning point.”

The video is the center where everything that a country with more than 15 years of latent war has to face converges: the constant resurgence of violence, the spectacularization of pain to get out of anesthesia and the impact on a generation of young people who know when he leaves his family but not when he will be able to return. Everything, in front of a petrified State.

“What the case of Lagos lets us see, which is the tip of the iceberg, is that what we are experiencing transcends the numbers of violence,” says Leonel Fernández, director of Advocacy in Public Policy at the National Observatory, “we have to think beyond cold numbers. The magnitude is overflowing: it is no longer a matter of economic kidnapping or fight between groups. That the Lagos thing happens so openly, as if nothing had happened, illustrates the defenselessness of Mexicans, the weakness of the State, the lack of official knowledge. What he has exposed is that there is no capacity to resolve this type of violence, we have an authority that does not know where to start working against this absolute violence, of a state of nature, where the strongest wins ”.

A region turned into an extermination camp

It is not the first time that pain comes raw to Lagos de Moreno. In 2013, the disappearance of seven people was reported —six young people and one adult—, days later some of their remains were found in an old grocery store, on the outskirts of the municipality, which organized crime had turned into a safe house. . There was no video or photographs, hardly anything to identify the bodies. The relatives decided to convert the macabre place into a memorial to mourn their dead.

“Violence returns, in a different way, to emphasize that this entire area of ​​Jalisco, on its border with Guanajuato, has been turned into an extermination camp for years. There is evidence that this barbarity did not start this year, it has been a growing process that I call expressive violence, because it no longer seeks an end, but rather seeks to exhibit the traces of its total power”, reflects the anthropologist Rossana Reguillo from Jalisco.

When the focus was opened, it was recorded that in April one of the senior police officers in Encarnación de Díaz, where the sisters disappeared and next to Lagos, suffered an attack; in May, an ambush with a mine killed four other agents of the Prosecutor’s Office in Tlajomulco when they were on their way to search for the remains of the disappeared; in June some of the remains of eight young people were found who were kidnapped in a call center in Zapopan. “The search for new methods of violence is worrying, there is an escalation to control and maintain dominance,” says violence researcher Miguel Moctezuma, who also points out changes in the environment such as the continuous discoveries of clandestine fentanyl laboratories or the seizure of new weapons used by organized crime.

Given this scenario, what can young people do, after knowing that a group of friends can go out one afternoon in a car and never return? Leonel Fernández points to the lack of opportunities for the vast majority of young people who live in contexts where violence is daily, where forced recruitment and kidnapping for slave labor are loud. The researcher highlights the responsibility of the Government in creating strategies to “rescue these young people and break these entrances to violence.”

Reguillo, who has spent decades studying the impact of violence on youth, is accurate: “Today our young people in Mexico are facing a present under siege: besieged by violence and exclusion, which cannot be resolved with direct scholarships, nor with hugs, or with bullets, where the State as a political figure has been retreating, retreating, and another force tries to take its place. “In the urban kids, who from 2011 to 2015 had a very strong participation, I now see a lack of will to fight, I see a very paralyzing sadness,” he points out, remembering the young people of Lagos and appealing to everyone else: “No I understand what we are waiting for to go to the streets to protest.”

