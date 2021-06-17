Lucero sanchez

Torreón, Coahuila / 06.17.2021 16:07:13

A year ago, Martín Martínez Alba lost his wife due to a heart attack Y she cares for her three children out of five, eleven and 14 years old to whom he attends from an early hour. In the morning, he gives them breakfast and is on the lookout for them to do their homework.

In the afternoon, while your older children take their classes online, Martín goes out to work, touring the downtown area and some neighborhoods to sell pallets accompanied by his youngest son, whom he takes with him to ensure his care.

At 39 years old, he cares for his three children in a job that has not been easy after the death of his wife, but his goal is to move them forward and that they do not lack a plate of food on the table, even if he spends almost ten hours working .

“I start doing some homework with them that I can help them because I go out and spend almost ten hours working, I try to make them feel like it because I also want to make a simple 15-year party for my daughter,” he said.

It has been a very difficult year for the family, but the most important thing is to stay together, an effort that it maintains to guarantee the well-being of its children.

