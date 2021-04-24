On Thursday, April 8, Pilar Iglesias and Hortensia Moreno got up at seven in the morning to have time to put on their lagarterana dress, a magnificent set made up of endless pieces, and be ready for the ten o’clock photo shoot. in the cloister of the church of El Salvador, because those from the magazine came; Just as the Welsh photographer Charles Clifford came in 1858, accompanied by the Duke of Frías, who told him that in his life he would see something like it; and that in 1912 Joaquín Sorolla came to paint them, and to photograph them just a century ago José Ortiz Echagüe and just a year ago the Peruvian Mario Testino, and always, they or their mothers or grandmothers or great-grandmothers, the women and also the men of the town from Lagartera (Toledo), they have taken the time to put on their atavistic clothes, inherited from generation to generation, to pose with everything in its exact place – the shirt, the petticoat, the belt, the handkerchief, the skirt, the stockings, the toe, the apron, the choker, the ruff and what do I know — before his stunned gaze.

Pilar Iglesias, 74, was helped by her two sisters, and as they were putting parts on her, she reminded them so much of Grandma Quisca that tears fell on them, and she told them not to cry, that they had to be happy. Hortensia Moreno (56) was helped by her sister-in-law and a neighbor. Moreno felt the usual: as if her grandmother María got inside her and possessed her. María wore Lagarterana all her life. She died in 1982. One day she said: “Today I don’t feel like sewing,” and two days later she died. The last Lagarterana who wore Lagarterana every day was Aunt Felipa, who died in 2011. Her death closed a gradual process of loss of the daily use of these clothes that began with the Civil War, when, according to local legend, the Soldiers, ignorant of the wonder in front of them, gossiped at the women and made them ashamed of their appearance.

Hortensia Moreno, dressed as a bride with a bullfighter known as a doublet – this one, made of terry: a carved silk velvet -, in Lagartera (Toledo). Yago Castromil / EPS

Until then, everyone in Lagartera, they formidable and they with their most sober clothes, about 2,500 at that time, 1,000 more than today, dressed as they had dressed there for centuries, with a unique singularity that an authority of good taste defines as “the manufacturing carried to the maximum of excellence, in an unsurpassed harmony of patterns and chromatic information ”. This authority is Tomás Alía, 57, a renowned interior designer, born in Lagartera and son of the farm teacher Pepita Alía, who at the age of 90 has passed the relief of the cause to Tomás after decades promoting the heritage of his town, to such a level that he came to kiss Paul VI’s Fisherman’s ring in the Vatican, dressed as a Lagarteran bride, and that Queen Juliana of the Netherlands had the guard train in the garden of her palace so that Pepita would enter with honors with the tablecloths that had embroidered.

Tomás Alía is a professional with a saturated project schedule – luxury hotels, single-family homes, offices – but perhaps the thing that occupies the most space in his dizzying head – he thinks very fast and speaks even faster than he thinks – is what qualifies as the “great stone” of his mother, the obsession to safeguard the rich legacy of his people. His purpose is that these clothes be declared intangible heritage of humanity by Unesco – as happened in 2019 with the ceramics of Talavera, of which he is an ambassador – and that this facilitates their protection and opens the eyes to the current potential of his ancient techniques. of elaboration. Alía’s biggest dream is that in Spain a decorative arts university is founded in which students can learn from the artisanal knowledge that is hardly preserved throughout the country and modernize it. He considers it a strategic need: “You have to define well what the famous Spain Brand is. The Spain Brand is not the paella, nor the chotis, nor the Sanfermines, please, but the best of our craftsmanship, the handmade, which is true luxury, luxury well understood, and even more so in this globalized world that demands originality and sustainability ”. Alía regrets that there is no State project in this regard and points out that now would be the ideal time to undertake it, because the European Commission has just launched the New European Bauhaus, an innovation plan that connects green economy and style.

Wrapped up in a modern jacket whose back reads “There is no planet B”, the designer passes in a tris of speech to delight, inclines his head towards Pilar Iglesias’ chest with meticulous eyes and gently caressing her ruff, exclaiming: “¡¡ Daughter, is that what you wear here is the greatest! The weaves! ”. The ruff is like a bib that is almost open in the front and the weaving is a type of knit that consists of carving a fabric to make a rectilinear drawing with enhancement. Alía adds: “Be careful about carving. Lagarteranas are not embroiderers, they are peasants. The common and current embroiderer follows a drawing made in pencil, which is very easy, while the labrandera what he does is work on the weft and warp of a fabric, as if plowing the earth, and create reliefs following memory patterns . They form topographies mathematically ”.

Detail of Lagarteran jewelry on a ruff with spiral figures, typical of Sephardic semiotics, called ceazos. Yago Castromil / EPS

Pilar Iglesias is amazed that her ancestors, who couldn’t go to school, were such good geometers. “My grandmother went to Barcelona to sell table linen without knowing how to read or write. She was dressed as a Lagarterana and when she got lost she would ask: ‘Excuse me, where am I?’ And they would tell her [tono señorial]: ‘Are you on Passeig de Gràcia’, or: ‘Excuse me, where am I?’, And [tono señorial]: ‘You are in the Rambla de Catalunya ”. The Lagarteranas began to commercialize their work at the beginning of the 20th century, applying their virtuosity to home clothes such as tablecloths, bedding or towels. Today there are still embroidery businesses in town and most women know how to style, although few master the more complex and distinctive techniques, the mastery of which requires a monastic amount of time, patience, and concentration. Hortensia Moreno says, for example, that her daughters sew well, “because they carry it in their blood”, but they cannot be expected to live it like her, who without going any further has been making a quilt for 10 years. Ten years. A quilt. But, boy, what is 10 years for a woman who greeted us in red stockings of century-old yarn dyed with cochineal and a ruff of ceazos more than two centuries ago.

The ceazo —Lagartera has its own dictionary— is a spiral figure typical of his costumes and which, according to Alía, belongs to Sephardic semiotics.

The origin of the peculiar Lagarteran culture and its clothes is still an open question. The late local historian Julián García Sánchez wrote that the town could be founded in the medieval Mozarabic exiles from Andalusia due to Muslim pressure and that, in defense of their Catholic faith, they locked themselves “in a circle of hostile indigenous people.” What Tomás Alía maintains, on the contrary, is that Lagartera must have been founded at that time from an original neighborhood called Toledillo, made up of Jews from Toledo, and that what has survived until now, half a millennium after the forced conversions and the expulsion edict of the Catholic Monarchs, which we saw in the spectacular outfits of Hortensia, Pilar and the dozen older and younger neighbors who gathered in the church, and also in the pride with which they wore them, from the from seventy-somethings to twenty-somethings, it is the sediment of the Sephardic essence. “What is in this town is not folklore. This is an open book on anthropology. It is the result of a culture determined to defend and preserve its patrons, even though the religious origin has been completely erased, ”Alía affirms with conviction.

Detail of a flush shirt from a red suit from Lagartera. Yago Castromil / EPS

The designer makes a list of the main indications that would support his hypothesis and begins with the ruffs of the women of the mellah (Jewish quarters) of northern Morocco, with the same ceazos, symbols of infinity, of the Lagarteran ruffs. He speaks of the hanging beds that used to exist in some homes in the town, and of those that keep one in his house in Lagartera, which were used only for weddings, profusely adorned and covered by a canopy, and which is linked to the hupa, the Jewish wedding canopy. He also mentions the cantarera, a common niche in Lagarteran homes that could have to do with the spaces where the torah would have been placed in the past. And at his home, the home of Pepita Alía, he displays the extreme variegation of Catholic religious imagery; He says that it was an accentuated feature of the rooms of the Lagartera families since ancient times and deduces that perhaps it responded to the overacting of the convert.

Concha Herranz, curator of the Costume Museum, agrees that the circular figures in the ruffles are a sign of Jewish identity and considers it evident that those of the Lagarterana clothes may have that root, beyond the fact that in the costume there is, as in all traditional Spanish costumes, a variety of influences . “They are the fruit of our history,” he says, “and ours is a history of hodgepodgements.”

The truth is that, whether or not it is a masterful crypto-Jewish heritage, the clothing of Lagartera, an icon of Spanish culture, has arrived until today in a formidable state of conservation, and this has been possible due to the unusual zeal that this community has put into the care of their heritage, in which the Lagarteranos of the XXI century also participate. Only an English test prevented Dori Ropero’s 13-year-old daughter from getting dressed and going to the photo session, in which two twenty-somethings, Natalia Marín and Estela Corrochán were present, listening to the explanations of Alía and the ladies without saying a word. pío, or the thirty-year-old Alfonso Fernández, who by order of Don Tomás had to shave a 10-year-old beard to be as he should be.

Alfonso Fernández, in a party dress, and Dori Ropero, with a fine cloth footwear and a nail-colored apron. Yago Castromil / EPS

He did it without major problem, because Alfonso Fernández, a man with a sweet and serene tone, loves to dress as a Lagarterano. He wore the classic elements of men’s clothing: jacket, nightgown, gown, girdle, breeches, leggings, hat, all gathered by him, since the fact is that he was born in a humble house and his family had hardly any pieces. Next to his lived a peasant woman, Emiliana, and as a child he passed by there every day and was enchanted by looking from the door at the colors of those clothes, the glitter of sequins. With time he would come in and spend hours watching her work, and Mrs. Emiliana was explaining the why of everything, the keys to this ancient and enigmatic plot of words and threads. At the age of 12, his passion was so great that he spent the inheritance left by a grandmother, 600 euros, on a 19th century Lagarterano groom’s nightgown. He keeps it like a treasure, wrapped in cotton cloths.