Cement manufacturers have the unfortunate tendency to take the Seine for their personal landfill. Last March, already, a subsidiary of Vinci Construction was condemned to 90,000 euros for having dumped in the river, in Nanterre, residues of concrete and polluted sand. This time, a video, revealed by Europe 1, on 1 er September, shows a concrete truck from industrial Lafarge which lets out a whitish mixture of “Liquid of cement particles, processing liquids and plastic rods” in a tank then… in Parisian waters. And this right next to the Ministry of Finance, in the 12 e district of Paris.

For the French cement manufacturer, which has become the world number 1 in construction materials since its merger with the Swiss group Holcim, it is a “Incident”, he explained in a statement. An isolated incident of which he denies the “Voluntary character”. He even claims that his site was “Victim of deliberate deterioration of a sealing plate”.

An investigation has been opened

Before the video was made public, the Paris prosecutor’s office had already opened an investigation for “Harmful spill, throw or release of substance” and “Use of phytosanitary products without respecting the conditions of use”. On August 27, agents from the French Biodiversity Office observed the wild discharges.

The thesis of the isolated incident is undermined by Parisian fishermen, as well as by local residents, whose testimonies, which flow to the City of Paris, “Report for all the groups that produce cement of dubious practices: direct discharges into the Seine or pirate drains”, Emmanuel Grégoire, first deputy, explained at a press conference. Testimonies that will serve to feed the investigation, so that concrete does not flow under the Mirabeau Bridge.