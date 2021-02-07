As the nights pass this week, a new ritual becomes more and more thunderous in the streets of Yangon, the main city of Myanmar (the former Burma): at eight in the afternoon, with darkness, the tense silence breaks to give way to a loud noise of pans and pans hitting in unison, of horns in vehicles, of throats that shout “Long live mother Suu!” and “we do not want the military in power!”

They are the incipient gestures of protest after the coup in Myanmar with which a military junta headed by General Min Aung Hlaing, the chief of staff, seized power by surprise on Monday. That day, shortly before the scheduled time for the inauguration of the new legislature in Parliament, the leaders of the civil government, the 75-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi (the de facto head of the Executive and “Mother Suu” to whom the protesters are entrusted); President Win Myint, 69; and the deputies of the party of both, the National League for Democracy (NLD). Tanks surrounded Parliament in the capital, Naypyidaw; a state of emergency was proclaimed for one year.

Since then, the Board has appointed a new like-minded government, blocked social media to try to contain the protests, continued the campaign of arrests and filed charges against Suu Kyi and Win Myint. Both can end up sentenced to three years in prison, she for illicit importation of electronic devices and he for having violated the rules against covid when greeting in public. But the gestures of defiance are multiplying: a campaign of civil disobedience adds more participants every day. Small sporadic demonstrations appear in different cities, even in daylight. Shouting “respect our democracy!”, Its participants raise three fingers to the sky, the gesture taken from the film The Hunger Games and they have already adopted the protests in Thailand.

“If the intention of the military with their action was to eliminate Aung San Suu Kyi from the political equation, they have backfired,” says Moe Thuzar, of the think tank ISEAS in Singapore, in a video conference organized by the Asia Society. The Nobel Peace Prize winner “has become the flag, the focus” of resistance to military control, adds this expert.

It is, in a way, a deja vu for this complex country of 54 million inhabitants, 135 ethnic groups, active guerrillas from four ethnic groups, rich in natural resources but with a GDP per capita of 1,408 dollars per year, lower than that of Cambodia or Bangladesh.

In 1990, the daughter of the Burmese independence hero Aung San was arrested after her sweeping victory in a historic election. Despite her immense popularity – or because of her – the periods of house arrest would follow one another intermittently until 2010, when the military proclaimed themselves the winners of a rigged election and released her. The following year the process of partial democratic transition began.

By then, the junta was willing to tolerate a civilian leader, who would give a slight democratic veneer to the system – and manage to lift the international sanctions that were weighing down the economy – without them abandoning the royal command.

Or that was the idea. Even today, military leaders maintain control in the shadow of huge and opaque conglomerates, especially in the burgeoning extractive and raw materials sector. The 2008 Constitution grants the Armed Forces great advantages: 25% of the seats in parliament, three of the most powerful ministries – Interior, Defense, and Borders – and the right to veto legislative amendments. And it prevents Aung San Suu Kyi from becoming president of the country, by prohibiting the position of those with foreign children: The Lady has two, from her marriage to the late British academic Michael Aris.

At first, the military viewed the NLD’s landslide victory in the 2015 elections – Myanmar’s first partially free elections since 1990 – a lesser and manageable evil. Although the cohabitation between the civilian government and the military was soon shown an increasingly misguided marriage, behind a facade of relative harmony.

In part, because both parties are more alike than either party wants to admit. The Lady, daughter of a general, has always declared her respect for the armed forces as an institution. The NLD, due to its decades-long underground past, has the Army as a rigid hierarchical structure. Suu Kyi and Min Aung Hlaing share the feeling that commanding others is their natural destiny. “The style of government (of Aung San Suu Kyi) is not democratic at all,” says Yun Sun, director for China of the think tank Stimson Center.

And, also, because their interests are opposite. The NLD, and its leader, have tried to reduce powers to the military ministries. Despite insistent requests from the army, Aung San Suu Kyi has never convened the National Security and Defense Council, controlled by the armed forces and theorist responsible for defense issues. In the new legislature he tried to undertake a constitutional reform that endangered military privileges; there was talk of a unity government that would integrate ethnic minorities that for decades faced the armed forces in the border areas.

The crackdown on the Rohingya, which forced 730,000 people from this Muslim minority to flee to Bangladesh in 2017, appeared to unite the rivals. The Nobel Prize was aligned with the way of thinking of most of the Bamar ethnic group, the main one in the country and a Buddhist religion, which rejects the Muslim Rohingya. His trip to The Hague to personally deny before the International Court of Justice the allegations of genocide in the military action against that ethnic group shocked the West; in his country, it made him more popular than ever.

“He took on the role of defending the ‘national interest.’ I really saw it as a case against the country in general and she defended it as a nationalist, almost as a mother, ”explains Thuzar. Its supporters saw it as a heroic act, in which La Dama parked her disdain for the military and sacrificed her international prestige to defend the country.

That popularity – added to an economic growth that in 2018 reached 6.75%, although it is now threatened by the pandemic – gave the NLD an even more overwhelming victory in the elections on November 8 than in 2015; 346 seats for just 33 for its rival Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) and other pro-military formations.

The victory of the League not only made it clear that it would be almost impossible for the armed forces to win an election with the current electoral system, borrowed from the British. Also, in the eyes of the Army, it threatened to jeopardize their privileges. The NLD had already tried, without success, a reform of the Constitution, and planned to try again in this legislature. He had also declared his intention to launch a government of national unity that included the ethnic groups that for years had clashed with the army in the border areas.

Arguing a massive electoral fraud that the electoral commission and international observers have ruled out, the armed forces carried out their coup. But the coup, according to the former US ambassador to Myanmar, Scot Marciel, in the Asia Society videoconference, will not solve the underlying problem of the military, who have promised elections within a year: “Aung San Suu Kyi It is the most popular policy in the country, but the democratic movement does not revolve only around it ”, he explains.

“With problems and challenges, but in recent years the people of Myanmar have enjoyed a higher rate of freedom and democracy. There are more than 300 political parties ”, he specifies. “The last two elections have been a vote for Aung San Suu Kyi, yes, but even more they have been a vote against the military mandate. Opposition to the command of the military is overwhelming in the country. I don’t see how the armed forces are going to be able to change it ”, adds Marciel.