In trying to prove that irrational numbers are countable, George Cantor found the proof that they are not. Saving the (enormous) distances, when trying to build the hypothetical “Egyptian tetrahedron” from last week, I found a simple and very visual/obvious demonstration of its impossibility. Indeed, the simplest way to construct (mentally) said tetrahedron would be to start from a 3×4 rectangle and fold it along a diagonal until the opposite vertices were at a distance of 5 units. But the point is that they are already at that distance (since the diagonal measures precisely 5 units), which will decrease when doubling the rectangle, which (de)shows that the supposed Egyptian tetrahedron is a flat figure, and that the faces of a tetrahedron equihedral can only be acute triangles. The impossible Egyptian tetrahedron is the limit of the progressive flattening of the equihedral tetrahedron as one of the angles of its faces tends to 90º.

The one that does exist is the trirectangular tetrahedron or trirectangular tetrahedron, which is one in which the three angles of the faces that converge at a vertex are right. The three edges that converge at that vertex are, therefore, the legs of said faces, which are obviously right triangles, and the three hypotenuses are the sides of the largest face of the trirectangular tetrahedron, which is called the base (regardless of the position of the tetrahedron). ). Can you find the height perpendicular to the base of the trirectangular tetrahedron based on its three legs? And the volume? And the base area?

And as a culmination, an elegant problem proposed by Salva Fuster: given an equihedral tetrahedron whose faces are isosceles triangles, find the minimum volume of the sphere that contains it, knowing that the volume of the tetrahedron is an integer.

Problematic decisions

In recent installments we have seen some problems and paradoxes related to decision theory (see Elsberg's Paradox and Simpson's Paradox), so it does not hurt to remember the famous story by Frank R. Stockton the Lady or the tiger?, published in 1882 and since then often cited when talking about decision making and free will. Very briefly, the story is as follows:

The protagonist has to choose between two doors: behind one of them there is a hungry tiger and behind the other a beautiful young woman whom he will have to marry. The protagonist's lover knows behind which door the tiger is. She doesn't want to see her lover devoured by the beast, but she also can't stand the idea of ​​seeing him married to her beautiful rival, and he knows it. She indicates with a sign which door he should open. What does he do?

Inspired by this disturbing story, Raymond Smullyan, the great contemporary master of logical puzzles, published a hundred years later – in 1982 – a delicious book with the same title, in which you have to overcome a lot of tests as dangerous as the following:

There are two dors. On the I there is a sign that says: “At least behind one of these two doors there is a lady.” In II there is a sign that says: “There is a tiger behind the other door.” Knowing that either the two signs are telling the truth or both are lying, which door would you choose?

There are three doors. The I sign says: “Behind this door there is a tiger.” The one in II says: “Behind this door there is a lady.” The one in III says: “Behind door II there is a tiger.” Knowing that at most one of the three signs tells the truth, which door would you choose?

In both cases it is assumed that you prefer the lady to the tiger.

