JUAN CARLOS PÉREZ DE LA FUENTE He carries out in the tables of Fernán Gómez a true feat in our little great world of theater. Without betraying Arnicheselevates it to an unforgettable top. Pérez de la Fuente He takes away the … dust Of the merely traditional and shows us as a great author, like that link where so many things touch their end and so many things are entirely modern. It makes him shine like that star that until now was lost in the sky of our theater and makes lightness a whole aesthetic of great breath.

The work is a feast from the beginning to the end, of a truly outstanding elegance and wisdom. Elegant and outstanding is the scenery, each and every interpretations, the sound space, lighting, costumes, choreographic moments. As I would say Josep Plaonce the work ends, one can smoke the cigar of happiness or go to eat a col with partridge. Or simply get out of the seat knowing that he has attended a real wonder.

The challenge was not easy. In one way or another, it had been decided that Arniches, including ‘The lady of Trevélez‘He was a minor author, a author sentenced to the short flight comedy. But what Pérez de la Fuente does is a very deep restitution. Here is the Arniches that tries to refute the entire romantic inheritance of tragic loves, which makes an ironic game with Don Juan, the intertextual Arniches that plays with tradition, the literary joker, the one who honors and profane an inheritance to give him the encouragement of a modern sensibility. That sensitivity of the grotesque, of the cartoon, the reverse side of the bourgeois theater, which opens the road to the Valle- Inclán.

This infinite joke devised by Tito Guiloya and which consists of that entanglement between Flora and Numeroian Galán is not only a true entertainment artifact, but also discovers a whole world of provincial beings, suffocated by Grisura, who try to give a value to their life, as with Gonzalo, brother of Flora, at the same time person and mask. The tangle of love has of pathetic what has grotesque, with that mature flower that tries to grab the last train that will allow him to marry and that he will discover in the dessert that everything is a farce, a huge lie. Arniches characters are still dolls or literary puppets, which lead to excellent levels of these magnificent interpretations that perform the entire cast.

Magnificent is ‘The lady of Trevélez’ by Juan Carlos Pérez de la Fuente, one of the great works of this season, a great theatrical intelligence test that entertains, excites and already raises the public of his seats. The great version of García May He stands a moral position: the lie blackes our society, and therefore when someone mocks their citizens from the lie, only a people bound to the worst monsters, to intellectual misery, and the lack of true horizons.