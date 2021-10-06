The Lady of the Warsaw Zoo: plot (true story), cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Wednesday 6 October 2021, at 9.30 pm on Canale 5, The Lady from the Warsaw Zoo, a 2017 film directed by Niki Caro, will be broadcast. The film is inspired by a real-life story told in Diane Ackerman’s book The Jews of the Warsaw Zoo, itself based on Żabińska’s diaries. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot (inspired by true story)

In 1939, at the beginning of the Second World War, during the invasion of Poland, the Warsaw Zoo was also bombed by the Luftwaffe. Many of the animals die under the bombs, others escape from the cages and some are shot down by Polish soldiers. When the Germans enter the city, the cages are requisitioned to make temporary deposits of weapons and ammunition. Antonina Żabińska and her husband Jan Żabińska, director of the zoo, must also give up the surviving ones when the scientist Lutz Heck, former director of the Berlin zoo and now an SS officer appointed as chief zoologist of Nazi Germany, announces that the zoo will be liquidated. Heck, however, promises Antonina that she will save the finest animals by bringing them to Germany and then returning them after the war is over. After the departure of the best specimens and the killing of the rest, Antonina and Jan question their future and the fate of the Jews who are locked up in the ghetto in desperate conditions …

The lady from the Warsaw Zoo: the cast of the film

We saw the plot of The Lady from the Warsaw Zoo, but what is the cast of the film? Here is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jessica Chastain: Antonina Żabiński

Daniel Brühl: Lutz Heck

Johan Heldenbergh: Jan Żabiński

Val Maloku: Ryszard Żabiński

Michael McElhatton: Jerzyk

Iddo Goldberg: Maurycy Fraenkel

Goran Kostic: Mr. Kinszerbaum

Shira Haas: Urszula

Efrat Dor: Magda Gross

Streaming and tv

The lady from the Warsaw Zoo on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 6 October 2021 – at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.