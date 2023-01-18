If, as the experts say, the beginning of a story, any story, should captivate whoever reads or contemplates it, The lady of the dead rigorously complies with the opinion of experts. Few more shocking images than those shown in the series in its first chapter —out of a total of six— about the death of the protagonist’s husband, an excellent Anna Maria Mühe, owner and mistress of the funeral home in the small Austrian town where she lived. develop the plot.

The fact that your partner dies in an accident is sad, but it hardly makes for a series. If the partner suspects that it was actually a murder, the plot is more interesting and if, in addition, the lady in question, accustomed to dealing with corpses due to her trade, is willing to carry out merciless revenge on those responsible for the so aforementioned death, we find ourselves with a remarkable production carried out very correctly by Netflix, with the appropriate means and without the boasting of special effects to which those who try to cover up their lack of ideas are so given.

The lady of the dead It also shows that the protagonist of a series does not necessarily have to conform to the canons of beauty in use, it is enough to be an excellent actress: beauty changes, talent remains, and if we talk about talent, it will be necessary to point out that those responsible for The series conclude the first season with an ending that leaves the viewer satisfied while longing for the second season as soon as possible. These are the advantages of telling a good story, based on Bernhard Aichner’s novel of the same name and without the need for computer tricks. Bareback.

