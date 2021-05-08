As announced months ago, Resident Evil: Village is now available for sale on multiple platforms. Among them in Steam, where thousands of players are enjoying it since the early hours of this Friday.

It seems that his enthusiasm for this terrifying new adventure of Capcom it is achieving surprising numbers. At least in regards to this franchise, and that is something that comes out in the data of this platform.

Resident Evil: Village is the most played on Steam

As with other games, Steam reveals how many players are playing them. This is how it comes out that at the time of writing, this title is enjoyed by more than 100,000.

So far this May 7, the maximum peak of users was 101 thousand, so it has held up quite well. How does this result compare to other games? Well, not bad, since thanks to the figures mentioned above it is in sixth place.

It was barely released and Resident Evil Village already has a mod nopor

Resident Evil: Village is surpassed by Rust, Apex Legends, Source SDK Base 2013 Multiplayer, Dota 2 Y Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. In the case of the latter, it had more than 970 thousand players at its highest point.

All of those mentioned above are quite popular. For example, Apex legends just received your new update, Legacy, which adds the game mode Sands. Dota 2, also from Valve Software, has a huge fan base.

Capcom’s game outperformed other popular titles

What is the rest of the top ten? Well, it includes titles that are the favorites of many, such as the cases of PUBG, Rocket League, Grand Theft Auto V Y Team Fortress 2.

Now, there are those who think that perhaps the villain of this title of Capcom, Lady Dimitrescu, had something to do with these results. Certainly it cannot be entirely denied that he had some influence. But neither can the playable section be ruled out.

Not for nothing to Resident Evil: Village it has done so well in terms of reviews. It has an average of 85/100 in Metacritic. How do these in-game numbers compare to their predecessor?

Namely, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. According to the data collected by Steam Charts, when he came out on the platform Valve This title barely had just over 11,500 players in January 2017, and its maximum peak was 18,000 that month. What a difference!

