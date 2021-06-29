Plot of today’s episode June 29th 2021 from “The Paradise of the Ladies”: Marta wakes up confused and in pain, the wedding day between Antonio and Elena has arrived, Luciano’s plan is working

We remind you that from this week the time of the reruns of the “The Paradise of the Ladies ”3, changes the soap opera will go in wave at 14:50 throughout the summer.

In the episode of today 29 June: Marta, after the accident he had with Luca Spinelli, she wakes up confused is aching at the bottom of an escarpment. On her wedding day Antonio ed Elena has arrived and, before entering the church, they will have an unexpected surprise. The plan of Luciano it is working, maybe it will be able to free Clelia from the clutches of her husband.

Marta wakes up confused and in pain

Read also: The ladies’ paradise and A place in the sun: previews today 22 February

Nicoletta gave birth to a beautiful baby girl and at home Cattaneo there is an air of celebration, the same cannot be said of Guarnieri who still don’t know what happened to it Martha.

The young woman Guarnieri, after going astray with Luca Spinelli, wakes up confused and in pain at the bottom of an escarpment, but does not see her kidnapper nearby. Martha try to call for help, but hardly anyone will be able to hear it.

Vittorio is Umberto Guarnieri, in the meantime they try to follow in the footsteps and of the car of Luca to find the girl.

Antonio and Elena’s wedding day has arrived

The preparations for the wedding of Antonio ed Elena, apparently they are coming to an end, their wedding day is near, on that day and before entering the church a beautiful and unexpected surprise will come for them.

It is a day of celebration for the whole family Beloved and also for their friends, but on the face of Roberta reads a note of sadness, the girl has understood, from a few lines of Savior, than her beloved Federico will have to leave Milan to go military.

Agnes also it seems that he is starting to accept the relationship between his daughter Tina is Sandro Recalcati, even though he is, in fact, still married.

Luciano’s plan is working!

You might be interested: The Paradise of the Ladies previews May 29: Martha is expecting a baby

The plan developed by Luciano, to save Clelia from her husband’s clutches, it seems to be working. The accountant Cattaneo it is updated continuously by the friend Rino, that seems to have come to a turning point!

Don’t miss the next rerun of the soap “The Ladies’ Paradiseand ”3 aired every day on Rai 1 at 14:50 from Monday to Friday