“Exit”. This is how Alicia Garrido defines the first edition of the Community of Madrid Ladies Open, which was held from Thursday 5 to Sunday 8 at the Jarama-RACE Golf Club. Madrid once again has a Ladies European Tour tournament and the vocation of Deporte & Business, the organizing company, of which Garrido is executive director, is that the bet is maintained over time.

“The Community of Madrid needed a tournament of this category. It had been many years since it had one. With Madrid in its DNA, it is an event that has to endure. We have a spirit of continuity and growth. We want to establish ourselves in the international calendar and that more and more golfers have Madrid in mind as a tourist destination,” he explains.

Everything has come together so that the result of this first chapter is satisfactory: “The previous week it rained and the field was perfect. Already in the tournament the sun came out, giving the best image that Madrid can offer”. There was also “a large public” (15,000 people over the four days with figures that are not definitive, Garrido points out) and a Spanish winner, Ana Peláez, who was amazed in what was her first appearance in a circuit tournament and broke the field record on Saturday with 63 strokes.

“If this tournament hadn’t come out, he wouldn’t have gotten an invite and now he won’t be able to play all the tournaments he’s gotten access to. It is proof that these events help our athletes”, celebrates Garrido, who also highlights the presence of Madrid women “such as Cayetana Fernández, third, and Paula Martín”.

Although this appointment is not among the ones that distribute the most money on the calendar (nor among the least), 300,000 euros, it has achieved something very important for the future: “win the hearts” of the players. “Many have told us that it is the best tournament of the season. There were 126 who have now become ambassadors for Madrid. They will say that they have been treated very well and have had a great experience”.

A job of seduction in which infrastructure and logistics have played an important role, “very good”, and an “excellent” gastronomy“. For 2023 Garrido confesses that nothing is closed yet and that his intention is to “rotate” through the Madrid fields, although the RACE “wants to repeat”. The idea is to delay the dates to “not coincide” with the Tennis Open and “attract more fans”.