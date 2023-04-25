The swimming pool for women only is a coincidence: forbidden to (almost) all males

A pool for women only to respect the Islamic faith and those who are ashamed to show off their bodies raise discussions about the initiative of an aquatic center in Turin. Every Monday – we read in La Stampa – le tubs from the Trecate will be forbidden to men, instructors and lifeguards included. An operation presented on the high day in the commission in District 3, which will start next May 8th. From that date, the sports facility in the western suburbs of Turin will be for exclusive use of the female universe every first day of the week, for an hour and a half, from 10.30 to 12. Paola explains the purpose of the project VultureUisp contact person, who will coordinate the activity at Trecate: “We want to give the opportunity to make a dip in the pool also to women who, for various reasons, do not feel like wearing a costume in the presence of men”. The reasons in question, explain by the UISP, are above all two: religious and physical.



They had ascertained this a few years ago, when they had created a similar project. For reasons cultural– continues La Stampa – Muslim women are not always pleased to show themselves in costume – Meaning what scantily dressed – before male eyes. But there is also the issue of appearance and small imperfections of the body that women don’t always want to show off except in a protected environment. It must be said: on Monday morning, at Trecate, there will be some boys. In fact, the project is open to women of all ages, including mothers. The latter are given the possibility of bringing i own children: “Both male and female, as long as they are little ones“.

