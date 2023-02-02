

Dubai (Union)

The competitions of the seventh season of the Peace Cycling Championship, which is organized by the office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – Procurement and Finance, continue, and the date will be with the fifth and sixth races of this season, which will be held in two consecutive days, and they are the second race for Emirati amateurs “Saturday”, and the elite race for women. Next Sunday, which makes for a weekend full of the strongest competitions in the track, which has a distance of two races of 137 km in the heart of the Marmoom Nature Reserve in the Salam area.

The Organizing Committee completed all arrangements for the two races, beginning with the second UAE amateur race, in which the top 20 winners of the first UAE amateur race, which was held last December, and the 61 finalists from the Dubai Islands Open Race, which was held in January, will participate.

The organizing committee allocated financial prizes for the second race for Emirati amateurs amounting to one million dirhams, where the champion gets 200 thousand dirhams, the second place gets 150 thousand, the third gets 100 thousand, the fourth gets 80 thousand, the fifth gets 70 thousand, and the sixth to tenth place holders get 30 thousand for each of them, and the owners of centers from 11 to 20 over 25 thousand each.

The elite women’s race is held with the participation of contestants from 36 nationalities, in one of the strongest bicycle races for women in the region, with prizes of 735 thousand dirhams, where the champion gets 150 thousand, and the second place gets 100 thousand, while the third gets 70 thousand, and the fourth 50 thousand, The fifth is 40,000, and those in positions from the sixth to the tenth get 25,000 for each contestant, and the winners in positions from 11 to 20 get 20,000 for each contestant.

Omair bin Juma Al Falasi, CEO of the Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – Procurement and Finance and Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Championship, said: “We are very pleased with the interaction of Emirati men and women amateur riders, as well as professionals from the GCC countries and the world participating in individual and team competitions. As well as the keenness of the teams to prepare their riders at the best level to participate strongly in the championship, and to compete for titles in various categories, which confirms the success of the championship in achieving its goals by spreading the culture of practicing this integrated sport, and providing the opportunity for amateur and professional athletes to compete in strong races, and win great prizes that constitute An incentive for them to achieve further development and achievements.

He added: We are always keen in the organizing committee of the tournament to choose tracks that are commensurate with the nature of each race and the category of participants in it, including passing through the most beautiful areas of Dubai, especially within the countryside and wilderness of Dubai, which includes the largest natural reserve in the world, the Peace Zone and its various areas of desert and rocky nature and charming lakes. And rare animals and birds, adding to the race aesthetic touches commensurate with the value and status of the event and the strength and beauty of the competitions presented by the participants in all races, within the ladder tournament, which has become the most important tournament in cycling at the state and region levels.

The seventh season of the Ladder Cycling Championship includes 7 races for various categories, targeting the participation of 1,000 cyclists of all nationalities, and after the first Emirati amateur races, the elite race for men, the Emirati women’s race, and the desert race for Emiratis were held, the date will be Saturday and Sunday with the second Emirati amateur and elite women’s races, to be Misk. The end of the season with the desert race for Emiratis and residents, on February 11, for a distance of 68.7 km.

#ladder #bicycles #enters #amateur #elite #challenge