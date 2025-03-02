Spain has produced 24,640 Gigavatios time (GWh) of electricity with renewable energies so far from 2025, 2.3% more than in the same period of 2024. Despite this, Its contribution to the energy ‘mix’ low 0.7 points, when it is 54.9%, compared to 55.6% of a year ago.

According to the data extracted by Servimedia of the Electricity Statistics, the renewable generation retreated due to the lack of wind, which could not be completely compensated by hydraulics and solar, which led to two increases in gas and coal.

Specifically, gas production, which is the one that sets the price of electricity to be the most expensive, 15.6% increased compared to the previous year, Uploading its quota to 13.9%, 1.4 tenths more than 12.5% ​​registered in 2023. In addition, the price of gas marked its maximums since March 2023.

The technology of combined gas cycles has produced 6,255 GWh at the beginning of 2025, which is the fourth with a greater contribution behind wind, nuclear and hydraulic, after having come to lead the energy ‘mix’ in 2022.

Among renewables, wind energy lowers its production and quota to 24.7%, 3.3 points less than a year ago. The wind turbines have produced 11,106 GWh, 8.4% less than last year at this point.

For its part, The photovoltaic generation accumulates 5.196 GWh, 21.1% more than in 2024, so that its contribution in this period of low production for the few hours of sun rises 1.7 points, up to 11.6%.

Hydraulic production also rises, which records a 7.4%rise, producing 7,286 GWh. With this, its contribution increases to 16.2%, compared to 15.7% of a year ago.

Among the conventional sources, its production rises slightly and maintains its contribution, which follows at 21.8%, producing 9,773 GWh, 3.6%more.

Another source that reduces your participation is cogenerationwhich contributes 6.1% of the energy generated so far from 2025, 0.8 points less than a year earlier. Its production is at 2,751 GWh, 8.4%less.

Finally, the production of coal thermal power plants, from 1.1% of the total by 2024 to 1.4% this year, significantly rises. These plants have generated 615 GWh, 30.9% more than a year earlier.