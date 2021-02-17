The lack of vaccines against the coronavirus in Brazil already forced 6 regional capitals to suspend the immunization of their inhabitantsAmong them, Rio de Janeiro, which interrupted the process this Wednesday, at a time when the pandemic has intensified strongly in the iconic city.

Salvador and CuiabáThe capitals of the states of Bahia and Mato Grosso, respectively, halted the application of the antidotes the day before, and Belém, the capital of Pará, suspended it since Sunday. The forecast is that between Thursday and Friday the same will happen in Curitiba, the capital of Paraná, and in Porto Alegre, the capital of Rio Grande do Sul.

The vaccine shortage it also affects several municipalities in the country, which raised the fury of the National Confederation of Municipalities, which criticized the Government’s lack of foresight and requested the head of the Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello.

According to the agency, the Ministry of Health “has repeatedly ignored” to the mayors of Brazil and its owner did not carry out the necessary planning for the acquisition of vaccines because “his command did not believe in vaccination as a way out of the crisis.”

“Considering that vaccination is the only way to overcome the health crisis and enable the resumption of economic and social development, and for not believing that the current administration meets the conditions to carry out this process, the municipal movement considers necessary, urgent and inevitable the change of command in the (Health) portfolio for the good of the Brazilians, “said the confederation in a statement released the day before.

Brazil started its vaccination campaign exactly one month ago and so far the Ministry of Health has distributed 12 million doses (2 million from the antidote from the Anglo-Swedish laboratory AstraZeneca and 10 million from the Chinese Sinovac).

Despite the fact that the Ministry of Health assured that he has already bought 354 million vaccines that it would have to receive in a year, of which 200 million manufactured in the country, there is still no forecast of when the new batches of immunizers will be distributed.

The interruption of vaccination in Rio de Janeiro occurs at a time when the number of infections increased, not only in the city but throughout the state.

The state of Rio de Janeiro recorded the record of coronavirus cases in a single day the day before, with 8,385 new infections recorded, the highest number in the region since the pandemic arrived in the country, in late February 2020.

Of the more than 8,300 new cases, 90.5% were diagnosed in its homonymous capital with about 7,600 positives.

The state, one of the worst hit by the pandemic in the country, already counts more than 31,600 deaths from covid-19, of which more than 18,121 occurred in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, the highest number of deaths in the entire country, even above Sao Paulo, a city that doubles in number of inhabitants.

According to the mayor of the city, Eduardo Paes, the new doses of the vaccines against covid-19 are expected for next week, when the vaccination schedule in the city would resume.

Brazil is the second country with the highest number of deaths from covid in the world (241,000), behind the United States, and the third with the most infections (9.9 million) after the North American country and India.

